New yoga classes in special Shropshire places

A Shropshire yoga teacher is inviting people to calm their mind and body with the launch of yoga sessions in special places around Shropshire.

Sue Pugh at Goldstone Hall, one of the venues of yoga in special places

Shropshire-based wellbeing specialist and yoga teacher Sue Pugh, this month launched an initiative in partnership with some very special and unusual Shropshire venues – aptly named “Yoga in special places”.



Those new to yoga or regular participants can enjoy the sessions at different settings around Shropshire, Sue came up with the idea after a fundraising yoga session last Summer.

Sue said: “Last summer I managed to squeeze in, between the various Lockdowns, a fundraising “yoga with a view” and picnic afternoon, to which I invited regular clients and friends, based on a hillside in the glorious Shropshire countryside on Wenlock Edge.



“It was really popular and I thought then that I’d like to expand on that idea. After the year we’ve had, we’ll all be looking to try something a little bit different, to meet up with friends and other like-minded people, and in new, different and beautiful locations. My “yoga in special places” could be just the tonic people need, and even be part of a lovely day out, while supporting wonderful venues to get back on their feet too with extra visitors.”

Upcoming yoga sessions

Sue has dates booked fortnightly at the National Trust’s Attingham Park, which are taking place outside in a quiet corner by the walled garden (or in the Orangery when regulations allow) on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons, the next date being 17 April. Also monthly sessions, starting 19 May, in the open sided French Barn, or on the lawn if the weather is fine, at RHS Partner Garden Goldstone Hall, between Market Drayton and Newport.

Sue has a wealth of relevant experience to offer. She has worked in the health and wellbeing sector for over 30 years, initially as a nurse, and following gaining a BSc in Health Studies, as a lecturer in health, which includes a sound knowledge of anatomy and physiology having taught that as part of her remit.



Needless to say anyone starting or continuing their yoga journey with Sue, either in person at Yoga in special places or by joining in her regular online or studio classes, really couldn’t be in safer hands.

Online Wellbeing

With many groups, clubs and societies not able to meet up as usual, but still welcoming the opportunity to get together and try interesting new experiences, Sue has also been offering online wellbeing and chair yoga sessions to the county’s WI’s, Tangent and other Clubs.

Sue has also led a tailored online yoga session for Newport’s monthly early morning Business Breakfast Network, aimed particularly at improving posture and relieving tension from neck and shoulders for the increasing numbers of us working from home, often not sitting at the best desk set-up or getting sufficient breaks from the computer.

To find out more about what’s on offer with “Yoga in special places”, visit yogainspecialplaces.com.