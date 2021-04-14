New family portrait studio opens in Wellington

A Shropshire photographer has opened a new family portrait studio in Wellington after receiving international acclaim for her work.

Amy Bray outside her new portrait studio in Wellington with husband Dan

Amy Bray opened her shop in Bell Street, Wellington, on Monday at the end of the Government lockdown.

Earlier this year she reached the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition which attracted 16,000 top class entries worldwide.

Her multi coloured rose image with intricate Covid safety messages caught the eye of highly respected judges.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said: “To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough. So to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement and shows just how talented a photographer Amy Bray is.

Amy, a mother of two, from Telford, who studied art and design at Telford College and the University of Wolverhampton, swapped an office job to specialise in portraits of newborn babies, children and families.

“I love photography. It really is my passion,” said Amy, who has been preparing the Amy Bray Photography studio in readiness for the end of lockdown.

“I had decided I didn’t want to go back to work in an office and I set up the business working from home. I taught myself how to edit digital photography on YouTube and I also trained with a photographer from Leeds and gained a qualification from the Guild in working with babies and children.

“I put my all into my images and to be recognised for this with a gold award is a huge achievement. I was in complete shock when I found out that I had been shortlisted from so many amazing images.”