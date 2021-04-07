Pooch Perfect prize in Shropshire charity competition

The Shropshire pet care company which supplied the equipment for the dog grooming television series Pooch Perfect has now organised a charity competition featuring a unique memento of the show.

Mutneys directors Jamie and Stephanie Roberts

Mutneys Professional Pet Care Ltd, based near Market Drayton, supplied most of the equipment for the prime time BBC dog grooming series presented by actress Sheridan Smith.

The TV show featured 16 leading pet groomers over eight programmes of pet grooming competition. It culminated in the crowning of Kelly Davis as the Top Dog Groomer.

Equipment supplied by Mutneys for the show included electric grooming tables, dog baths, dryers, trimmers, brushes, shampoos and conditioners.

Mutneys Directors, Stephanie and Jamie Roberts, took the chance during filming to have one of the company’s SuperTub dog baths signed by Sheridan Smith and all the Pooch Perfect finalists as well as winner Kelly.

They have now launched a charity raffle with the SuperTub as the prize to raise funds for Shropshire animal charity Grinshill Animal Rescue.

Mutney’s Jamie Roberts explained that the raffle was a good way for the company to give something back to a local rescue organisation as a result of its involvement in the show.

“We have been keeping this big secret under wraps because obviously, we couldn’t run the competition until after the series had finished. It would have given away the names of the finalists and winner.

“The bath itself is worth over £1,500 but it is a special, one-off piece of grooming memorabilia. We hope the raffle will attract a lot of interest and raise much needed funds for Grinshill Animal Rescue who do a fantastic job,” he said.

Tickets will cost £10 and are available on the Mutneys website. The raffle will run until April 30th 2021 and the winner will be drawn on May 3.

“The show has been a great success and attracted a huge amount of interest in the dog grooming profession and highlighted the hard work and skill that goes into every groom. Hopefully this competition can support a charity involved in helping pets who are less fortunate and deserve a loving home,” said Jamie.

Jenny Martinez of Grinshill Animal Rescue said the centre was really grateful to Mutneys for the fund raising after what had been a very tough year through lockdown.

“We would really like to thank Mutneys for choosing us as recipients for the raffle for the Pooch Perfect bath.

“We have had a difficult year especially as we have still had to look after the dogs and cats, pay overheads and still pay wages but with hardly any income from fundraising. So being highlighted like this by Mutneys is tremendous,” she said.