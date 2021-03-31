A Shropshire based sister act is turning the tide on single use plastics

Sisters Wendy and Sarah Lees have turned the current pandemic into something of a positive by making a pledge to live a more sustainable lifestyle.



Frustrated by a lack of British made products that actively reduced their own impact on the environment, they decided to start their own business combining their own buying and administrative skills. Grace & May Home opened online in May 2020 and the business has seen steady growth since its launch.

Supporting British Business

Grace & May Home are proud to share the idea that it is possible to have a beautiful home, whilst supporting British business, something that they are very passionate about.



“Britain has an incredible range of designers, manufacturers and small businesses right here that we need to tap into. There is absolutely no need for eco-friendly products to be shipped from the other side of the world. We want to find the most practical and sustainable items here at home” said Sarah.



Wendy whole-heartedly agrees: “We are two normal people who want to inspire others that it is possible to make just a few small changes at home. All the products that we stock, we do actually use ourselves too.”

Business Recognition

- Advertisement -

Since they started, Grace & May Home have already been nominated for Best New Business at the Women’s Business Awards 2020 and were hand-picked by Theo Pathitis as one of his Small Business Sunday winners on 1st February 2021.



This recognition has spurred Wendy and Sarah on to keep pushing the business further. Plans are already in place to create and design their own G&M Home beauty products and a candle range inspired by their own childhood memories.

Visit them online at www.graceandmayhome.co.uk to browse their range, sign up to their monthly newsletter and find them on social media; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @graceandmayhome.

Advertisement Feature

