Horatio’s Garden launch blooming brilliant online raffle to raise vital funds

National charity Horatio’s Garden is hoping everyone will help them by getting involved in their Spring Raffle, running online with GalaBid until Monday 3 May.

Horatio’s Garden Oswestry was created by acclaimed garden designer and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness. Photo: Mandy Jones

Prizes include items donated by various leading companies, including Gaze Burvill, The Newt, Chic Teak, Cassandra Goad, Indian Ocean, Cobra Beer, Olivia von Halle and Gardens Illustrated.

The event was inspired by the charity’s wish to bring joy to as many people as possible, not only by offering everyone the chance to win some sumptuous prizes, but by simultaneously giving supporters old and new the opportunity to make a difference whilst staying safe at home.

For the past decade, Horatio’s Garden have been creating and nurturing horticultural havens in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres across the UK to support patients, their loved ones and NHS staff. The garden at The Robert Hunt and Agnes Hall Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen opened at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries in 2019.

In a year when the nation rediscovered the value nature holds for our health, the charity continued its inspirational work despite fundraising challenges. Each Horatio’s Garden became more important than ever, offering a peaceful place for people to continue their physical rehabilitation, as well as supporting the mental health of patients and NHS staff facing extraordinarily difficult times on the ward.

The gardens have been an incredible lifeline both prior to and throughout the pandemic, something three-time Olympic champion rower and Horatio’s Garden Ambassador, Peter Reed, recently attested to on Twitter.

He shared, ‘I really miss you guys. You saved me at Salisbury and so many more with new spinal cord injuries going through the roughest of times. You’re all amazing.”

Reed’s sentiment, along with the fact that building work recently began on the charity’s sixth stunning sanctuary, Horatio’s Garden Wales (due to open later this year), is precisely why the charity need your help to fundraise this spring.

Tickets for the Horatio’s Garden Spring Raffle cost £5 and are available online from Monday 29 March – Monday 3 May at www.horatiosgarden.org.uk/springraffle.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday 4 May and with tickets expected to sell quickly, now is the time to give in to temptation and try your luck to raise money for this immensely worthwhile cause.