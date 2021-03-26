Crossbar Foundation awarded funding to offer free Easter holiday club places to eligible pupils eligible

Shropshire primary school pupils eligible for free school meals are to be offered free places at popular Easter holiday clubs.

The clubs will be held at a number of county schools during both weeks of the Easter holidays

The Crossbar Foundation has been awarded funding by Shropshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, which will fund places for youngsters to stay active by attending the fun clubs.



Held in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, the clubs will be held at a number of county schools during both weeks of the Easter holidays.



The free places available are on offer to pupils at selected primary schools in the Shropshire Council area – Greenfields, Radbrook and St George’s in Shrewsbury, along with Pontesbury Primary School, Much Wenlock Primary School and Broseley C of E Primary School.



The Crossbar Foundation has been awarded funding from Shropshire Council – via the Department for Education – to deliver Easter food and activity clubs for children in receipt of free school meals. These clubs are additional to the free school meals voucher scheme that is in place.



Crossbar will be supported in the delivery of the Easter clubs by Wenlock Spring, who are supplying bottled water, and Get Gourmet Catering, who are supplying packed lunches.



Eligible parents in the Shropshire Council district can email admin@crossbarcoaching.com for availability, while enquiries are also welcomed from schools and agencies in the Shropshire Council district that are looking for placements for local families.



Week one of Crossbar’s holiday clubs from Tuesday, April 6 to Friday, April 9 will have an Easter theme, with the Ninja Warrior theme, back by popular demand, taking centre stage for week two between Monday, April 12 and Friday, April 16.



Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “Week one will include Easter hunts, team building, arts and craft activities, lots of fun games around the Easter theme and also lots of sport.



“Then week two is all about the Ninja Warrior theme, which is very popular with the children and returning by popular demand. This will include obstacle courses, appearances by the Crossbar Ninja, and plenty of other fun activities and sports, together with arts and crafts.



“Due to Covid-19 prevention measures we have put in place, places are limited, so early booking is advised.



“We continue to closely follow the government guidelines with social distancing and the other safety measures we have in place, and we will be fully equipped with PPE across all of the clubs.”



Easter holiday clubs are also being run by Crossbar at four Telford primary schools – Lawley, Old Park, Randlay and Redhill.



All 10 of Crossbar’s Easter holiday clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm.









