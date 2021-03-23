6.8 C
Local charity calls on knitters to get involved in campaign

Features
By Shropshire Live

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is upping its knitting game with a new selection of exciting miniature hat designs for the Big Knit campaign.

The Big Knit
The Big Knit

The Big Knit is a joint campaign between Age UK and Innocent drinks to help vulnerable older people keep warm during the winter. The little hats are then placed on the top of smoothie bottles and for every smoothie sold the local charity receives 25p.

The new patterns will be available on the charities website for download at https://www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford

Long-time supporter of the Big Knit, Gemmipop designs is taking part again this year and despite the lockdown Gemma and her community of knitters have knitted over 1000 hats so far! It’s an incredible achievement and the charity hopes you join in with her knitting efforts.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK STW said: “We can’t wait to see the creative hats by the knitters of Shropshire. Every year we love seeing all the different designs come in from stripy bobble hats to grizzly bears. We need everyone to join us and knit as many miniature hats as possible by 31st July 2021 to help us hit our target. It’s such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our county.”

The pandemic has had a huge impact on how the local charity delivers vital services and the way it has supported older people during lockdown. The money raised from The Big Knit will make a difference to the lives of local older people, as the staff and volunteers continue to provide support and look to restart those services that have been put on hold the past year.

If you would like to get involved in the Big Knit, leave a message for Angela Goodman at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk. 

