Chirk dad takes on gruelling running challenge for Hope House Children’s Hospices

A Shropshire dad is taking on one of the toughest challenges of his life to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

James pictured with his two young boys Arthur and Walter

James Blackmore, from Chirk Bank, will be doing the Dave Goggins Challenge, created by the American ultramarathon runner, at the end of March which means he will be running four miles, every four hours for 48 hours.

“It’s both a physical and mental challenge of endurance,” said 30-year-old James, who is a self-confessed rookie runner.

“I’ve been training for a while, but I didn’t realise quite how tough it was. In September I hit it too hard and got tendonitis, so had to have six weeks off.

“But I’ve been training better since and am hopefully going to be well prepared.”

James, who has family that have used Hope House’s services, has said having his wife Sian and two young boys Arthur and Walter cheering him on has spurred him through the training.

“Hope House is a great local charity and their support is vital to those that need them,” said James, who works at Arla Foods in Oswestry.

“I can’t think of a better place to fundraise for and knowing where the money will be going will spur me on to complete the challenge.”

The pandemic has been a challenge for Hope House Children’s Hospices, which has faced a loss of income of £1.25 million.

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser, said: “It is people like James, and all of those who have been fundraising for us over the last year, which have meant that we are still able to be here for seriously ill children and their families.

“We wish James the very best of luck, this is going to be quite the challenge.”

If you would like to support James then you can do at justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Blackmore10.