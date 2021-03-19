Ambassadors sought to help put Shrewsbury on the map

A call has been issued for people who are passionate about Shrewsbury to help tell its story and help put the town on the map.

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership is asking people to become ambassadors for the town, to help promote the town and encourage more people to visit and invest in Shrewsbury.

A meeting is being held on Tuesday March 23, from 10am to 11am, when representatives from Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council and University Centre Shrewsbury will explain more about the project.

- Advertisement -

The meeting is open to everyone and will be held on the Zoom video app. To book a place, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the idea was to harness the passion and knowledge of Shrewsbury businesses, residents and organisations to help the town flourish.

He said: “We are hoping to build our own ambassador group for Shrewsbury, to bring businesses, residents, education, the public sector, the third sector, indeed the whole community together to really put Shrewsbury on the map.

“We have an amazing story to tell, and we have such a lot to be proud of, but we all need to talk the place up and celebrate our successes. Together we need to act as ambassadors for Shrewsbury and get our story out there.

“We are lucky in that Shrewsbury already has many individuals and companies who are quietly great ambassadors for our wonderful town, who promote the place, speak up for it and are keen to help move it forward.

“Ambassadors will be invited to regular meetings where they will be able to hear about new initiatives, developments and success stories from the people that are making them happen.

“Alongside this they will be able to create relationships that will benefit them and Shrewsbury, influence and learn about the place, act as a spokesperson for it and perhaps develop initiatives with each other.”

Paul Johnson, Head of University Centre Shrewsbury, added: “Shrewsbury has so much to offer – the people, the history, the culture and the unique setting to name just a few attributes.

“At University Centre Shrewsbury we are keen to build links with our local community and support Shrewsbury to thrive, both for our students who already live here, those who come to Shrewsbury from around the world, and those who stay in the county to contribute their knowledge and skills after graduating.

“If you’d like to share why you love the town, hear about some of the great things that are happening, or could become an advocate to encourage others to visit do join us on March 23 to find out more.”

The meeting on March 23 will include talks from Paul Johnson, Head of University Centre Shrewsbury; Emma Molyneux of Shrewsbury BID; and Tim Pritchard, Shrewsbury Programme Manager at Shropshire Council.

For more information, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org.