Shropshire artist raises thousands for food charities with lockdown paintings

A professional Shropshire artist is raising money for local and national charities by donating her work this March.

Cheshire-based Art Framer Elaine Beckett and Shropshire artist Penelope Timmis

Penelope Timmis from Rowley, near Westbury, is an award-winning artist who works mainly in the medium of Acylic or oil on canvas or board. She has been painting daily throughout each lockdown, from home interiors to landscapes and more recently views from her window.

Moved by the nations struggle during the current pandemic, Penelope has decided to donate a painting everyday throughout March to raise much needed money to fight hunger and food waste.

- Advertisement -

Each charity painting is in oil and is set in a bespoke frame kindly donated by Elaine Beckett of Beckett Framing, Cheshire. The proceeds from each painting will go to Fare Share and Shrewsbury Food Hub.​

Shrewsbury Food Hub is a locally run charity whose policy is to reduce food waste and support the community. Volunteers collect left over food and distribute it to those in need.

Fare Share is the UKs biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste – diverting surplus food, which would otherwise go to waste, onto people at risk of hunger.

Penelope commented “Seeing the long queues of people waiting for the Shrewsbury Food Hubs to open, affirmed my feeling of gratitude that I do not have to worry about day to day living. Having produced so many paintings during lockdown, I wanted to do something to help.” By day 15 she has sold 35 paintings and raised over £4000. She hopes to double that figure before the month is out.

To make purchasing these charity paintings accessible to a greater audience, Penelope has massively reduced the price of these works. With a suggested donation price of just £120, lucky purchasers can get a bargain priced original painting and raise money for charity at the same time.

With a large following across the UK, Penelope’s contemporary and bold style is very distinctive and easy to recognize at a glance. Well known for her colourful scenes, Penelope has won multiple awards and exhibits both nationally and Internationally. This is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever wanted one of Penelope Timmis’s paintings.

To view Penelope’s artwork visit her new website.