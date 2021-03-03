5.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Shropshire families experiencing Child to Parent Abuse benefit from Comic Relief Fund

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire service aimed at helping families impacted by Child to Parent Abuse has been awarded a £4,000 grant from the Comic Relief Community Fund.

Michelle Johns, Founding Director of PEGS

Parent Education Growth Support (PEGS) has been given the money to enhance its online training and support service for parents, carers and guardians, as well as to continue raising awareness of the commonly misunderstood form of family abuse. 

PEGS Founding Director Michelle John said: “We’re over the moon to have been awarded this grant as we can use it to help us provide vital support to even more families across the UK who are struggling with Child to Parent Abuse.

“It’s a mostly hidden, misunderstood, and stigmatised form of family violence, leaving many parents feeling isolated and shamed, and unaware that there is support available. Not only can abuse have a detrimental impact on mental and physical wellbeing, but it can also negatively impact employment and education, can see families torn apart, and escalate into the social care and criminal justice system. 

“Our recent survey of parents showed an overwhelming 86 per cent did not feel that there was specific support for parent to child abuse, which is why I founded PEGS in 2019. As an intimate partner abuse victim, there are options to flee to safety at refuges, but with children displaying abusive behaviours, this is not an option.

“We’re proud to be available to professionals who require specific support for families, and we’ve become even more vital a service due to COVID-19 and children spending more time at home. Thank you to the Comic Relief Community Fund (England) for recognising the very real impact that we’re having on families across the UK, and for their support of our work in the future.”

The Comic Relief Community Fund (England) is administered by the national community charity, Groundwork.

Graham Duxbury, national CEO of Groundwork, said: “Comic Relief Community Fund (England) contributes funds to community projects being delivered by grassroots organisations and we’re delighted to support this project. The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area.”

