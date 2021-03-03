Shrewsbury embracing The Great Big Art Exhibition

Children are being invited to get creative as part of a huge national art exhibition – with the chance of having their artwork printed on a flag in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury is taking part in The Great Big Art Exhibition, a national project encouraging people to create works of art to display in their windows, balconies or front gardens.

The team at Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) is embracing the idea and inviting children to submit pictures with a selection being chosen for flags which will be hung across Shrewsbury High Street.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We love the idea of a nationwide art exhibition and thought it would be wonderful to get the town centre involved.

“As well as creating pieces of art to be displayed at home, we wanted to take that a step further by giving people the chance to have their work displayed in the centre of Shrewsbury too.

“We are asking children to draw a picture using the theme ‘Animals’ – as colourful and striking as possible – on A4 paper, filling the page.

“You can enter your artwork by either placing it into a special box which has been installed on the upper level of the Darwin Shopping Centre between Claire’s Accessories and Card Factory, or by posting your entry to Shrewsbury BID, Windsor House, Windsor Place, Shrewsbury, SY1 2BY.”

The closing date is March 19, with the chosen entries being printed on to flags in April.

The theme of ‘Animals’ was chosen by iconic sculptor Sir Antony Gormley, creator of the Angel of the North, who launched The Great Big Art Exhibition in late January.

Sir Antony said: “I am delighted to hear that Shrewsbury is on board with The Great Big Art Exhibition and am looking forward to seeing the results. What a great idea to display the results on flags! I am sure Charles Darwin would have been in favour of anything that champions original thinking and the natural world.”

Jonathan Soden, owner of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “I am delighted that Shrewsbury is getting into the spirit of The Great Big Art Exhibition.

“Encouraging creativity in children is so important, especially during these difficult times, and we hope the opportunity of having their work blown up onto flags flying proudly over High Street will give youngsters that extra creative spark.

“The theme of animals gives an excellent starting point and we are really excited to see what kinds of creations are sent in.”

The project is led by Colchester art gallery Firstsite and supported by Arts Council England and the Plus Tate Network of leading museums and galleries across the UK.