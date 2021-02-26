7.3 C
Search for a young artist to get creative on a blank canvas

By Martin Childs

The Hive in Shrewsbury has an opportunity for a local artist to put their stamp in a Shrewsbury town centre venue.

The Hive, a charity organisation based in Shrewsbury town centre is looking for a young artist aged 16-25 to paint a creative mural in their garden space.

The organisation, which is known for its wellbeing project work across the region, is seeking a young artist to create a stand-out piece of work in a prominent position in the garden. The mural, which will be a permanent feature, will depict the phrase “Thriving, Creative Communities”.

Cerin Mills, CEO of The Hive, is looking for a fresh and bold piece of artwork, she said:
“This is a really exciting opportunity for a young person at the beginning of their creative career to produce a fresh, and bold piece of artwork that will be on permanent display.

“We’re looking for an artist who wants to kickstart their career by working on a big space in our garden and someone who can respond to our brief with something breath-taking. When we reopen, our venue will once again be full of people so the selected artwork will be seen by many for years to come.”

The chosen artist will be provided with £150 worth of materials as well as £150 of vouchers to buy art supplies for their own practice. There will also be an opportunity to have their mural photographed by a professional photographer for their portfolio.

Cerin added “As an organisation that champions creativity, we’re really proud to be offering this commission out to young people in Shropshire, and we’re all really excited to see the submissions we receive. From the projects we run, we know that there is a vast number of talented young people in the region and we urge anyone interested to submit an application.”

Application Deadline

The deadline for applications is the 22nd March and the selection panel consists of Hive staff members and trustees who all have varied backgrounds in the creative industries, as well as local independent artist Jamila Walker. All applicants will be notified of the final decision at the beginning of April, ready to complete the mural during the Spring.

For full information on how to apply, visit www.hiveonline.org.uk/mural

