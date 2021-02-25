Visit to the optician saves the life of Shrewsbury man

A man from Shrewsbury has told how a visit to his opticians saved his life when an optometrist spotted signs he had suffered a stroke.

Optometrist Iain Milne

Robert Adams, a 75-year-old retired artist and father-of-two, made an appointment to see Ellerker Opticians in Shrewsbury when he realised he had a sudden loss of vision in his right eye in early November.

While he was concerned about the sudden deterioration in his eyesight, Robert had no idea that his decision to call the opticians, after several doctors were unable to diagnose him, would end up potentially saving his life.

Robert said: “I was sitting quite calmly in my chair, but once I stood up it was if I was hit by something. My sight, especially in my right eye, suddenly became blurred and was almost like a foggy black area around my vision.

“In the following days I went to two doctors, as well as A&E and hospitals, but they didn’t know what was wrong and the only medication I was given was some antibiotics, which didn’t help.

“It was only when one doctor suggested that I get an optometrist to check it, which turned out to be at Ellerker Opticians, was it confirmed that there was something seriously wrong.”

As Robert began relaying his symptoms when he arrived at the practice, optometrist Iain Milne had suspicions that his patient was experiencing a cerebrovascular issue, a lack of blood to the brain.

Conducting a visual fields test on Robert, which involves measuring a patient’s peripheral vision, Iain confirmed his suspicions that Robert’s situation was serious, and he rushed him to A&E with his test results.

Robert continued: “Iain explained that, due to my results, I needed to immediately go to A&E. Iain had already arranged a meeting at the hospital, told me I wasn’t allowed to drive and I went to the hospital clutching the printout of the test results that Iain had provided me. Those results were actually crucial to convincing doctors that Iain was correct.

“Although I was shocked, I was actually relieved that someone was agreeing with me that it was urgent. I had seen two doctors and no one had recognised it, but it actually took till seeing the opticians and doing those tests that immediately showed that there was something wrong.”

Doctors at the Stroke Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford confirmed Iain’s diagnosis that Robert had indeed experienced a stroke, without even realising it.

Robert had to stay in hospital for three days as he was given medication to lower his dangerously high blood pressure.

“You could definitely say that going to the opticians saved my life; if it wasn’t for them I would not have gone back to hospital. I would have just put up with it as I had tried everything,” Robert added.

“But that could have been really dangerous as my blood pressure was so high that I could have had another stroke or a heart attack; anything could have happened.

“It was Iain’s intervention and his tests that enabled me to get treatment, and without the medication that followed I could have been on the cusp of something really serious.”

Over the next few weeks Robert had to undergo intense rehab and eye exercises, but as his vision is now beginning to clear, the former artist is well aware of what he could have lost permanently.

He said: “I continue to do art now more as a hobby rather than to make a living, so when this first started I was absolutely devastated as I thought I would never be able to use my eyes properly again.

“Thankfully, things are now getting back to normal and I’m back in the workshop again. I know it could have been so much worse.

“I now know that your eyes are one of the main indicators that you could have something very seriously wrong with you. I would recommend anyone to do what I did and get them tested, especially if they were having similar symptoms to me.

“My wife Isobel recently went back to Ellerker Opticians for a glasses repair, so she was able to tell Iain how thankful I am to him.

“I was helped there after not being helped anywhere else and it really was so important what they did. Hopefully Iain, especially, knows how grateful I am.”

Optometrist Iain Milne said: “I’m delighted that Robert is now on the road to recovery and his vision is starting to improve, especially as it could have been much worse. When Robert first mentioned his symptoms of loss of vision I was concerned it was serious, but thankfully we have the technology in practice to know for sure.

“I think Robert’s case is further proof that a trip to your opticians is not just a check-up on your eyes, but it’s also an indication of your wider health as well.

“Issues with your eyes can be signs of more serious health problems, which is why it is so important that you get them checked at regular intervals and at the first sign of any change.

“As this took place during lockdown, it’s also highlighted how important it is to communicate that, despite the pandemic and restrictions in place, we are still open for appointments for those who need access to eyecare, and we have all the procedures in place to guarantee a safe environment.”