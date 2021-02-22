Take the Big Leap in 2021 to help stop MS

Are you brave enough to take the leap of a lifetime at our exclusive Big Leap day at Whitchurch on Saturday 29 May 2021?

Take part in the Big Leap and raise money for the MS Society this May

Take part in the Big Leap and experience the thrill of jumping from up to 10,000 feet and free falling at over 120 mph!

Secure your place for £35 when you pledge to raise £430 to help stop MS.

Fundraising for the MS Society

We can’t wait to have you on our Big Leap team and when you fundraise for us, you’ll get:



• the chance to be part of our Big Leap team

• a welcome pack with fundraising tips, materials and FAQs

• a bright and vibrant MS society t-shirt to wear on the day

• support to help you achieve your goals.

Don’t forget to check out the COVID-19 safety measures on the Skyline website to make sure you’re prepared and it’s the right event for you.

Whatever your reason; whether you’re celebrating a significant birthday, ticking it off your bucket list, getting an adrenaline rush, join our team and help us raise vital funds to stop MS.

For more information, please visit our website www.mssociety.org.uk/bigleap or contact myfundraising@mssociety.org.uk

Can’t make 29 May?

Don’t worry you can also pick a date to jump that suits you. Just get in touch with our fundraising team and they will help you book your own Big Leap for 2021.

