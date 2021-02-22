11.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 22, 2021

Take the Big Leap in 2021 to help stop MS

Features
Updated:

Advertisement Feature

By Shropshire Live

Are you brave enough to take the leap of a lifetime at our exclusive Big Leap day at Whitchurch on Saturday 29 May 2021?

Take part in the Big Leap and raise money for the MS Society this May

Take part in the Big Leap and experience the thrill of jumping from up to 10,000 feet and free falling at over 120 mph!

Secure your place for £35 when you pledge to raise £430 to help stop MS.

Fundraising for the MS Society

- Advertisement -

We can’t wait to have you on our Big Leap team and when you fundraise for us, you’ll get:

• the chance to be part of our Big Leap team
• a welcome pack with fundraising tips, materials and FAQs
• a bright and vibrant MS society t-shirt to wear on the day
• support to help you achieve your goals.

Don’t forget to check out the COVID-19 safety measures on the Skyline website to make sure you’re prepared and it’s the right event for you.

Whatever your reason; whether you’re celebrating a significant birthday, ticking it off your bucket list, getting an adrenaline rush, join our team and help us raise vital funds to stop MS.

For more information, please visit our website www.mssociety.org.uk/bigleap or contact myfundraising@mssociety.org.uk

Can’t make 29 May?

Don’t worry you can also pick a date to jump that suits you. Just get in touch with our fundraising team and they will help you book your own Big Leap for 2021.

Sign up now!

Advertisement Feature
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP