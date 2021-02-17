Gallery owner teams up with artist to donate ‘Superman’ NHS art to SaTH

A gallery owner has teamed up with an artist to donate an incredible piece of art to Shropshire’s acute hospitals as a thank you for the treatment given to a family member.

Jonathan Soden with Claire Baker and the donated artwork

The artwork, donated by Jonathan Soden and artist Nick Veasey, to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), shows the x-ray of an NHS worker, complete with face mask, in the famous Superman pose, with the NHS logo replacing Superman’s well-known S.

Nick’s work is an adaptation of one of his pieces which depicts an x-ray of Clark Kent transforming into the Man of Steel.

The artwork donated to SaTH shows a male body on a female skeleton.

One of the pieces now has pride of place outside the Radiology Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while the other will soon be on display at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Jonathan, who owns the Soden Collection in Shrewsbury, said: “The X-Ray Department holds a very special place in my heart as a family member recently underwent treatment and the Radiology team at SaTH played a huge part in their recovery, so it seemed fitting that this donation was made to the Trust.

“It’s dated 2020, which is a year none of us will ever forget, and I am humbled that the picture will be in the Trust for many people to see, even if it’s just for a few moments, to take their mind away from sitting in a waiting room.

“I know how nervous people can get in hospitals and how unsettling places like this can be at times, so to be able to do this means a lot to me.”

Claire Baker, Lead Superintendent Radiographer at SaTH, said: “We are very appreciative of the support shown to the Radiology department in recent months. To receive this recognition from Nick Veasey and the Soden Collection is an honour.

“The art has already entertained and delighted many patients and staff, and we are sure that it will continue to do so in the years to come.”

Asked to explain the idea behind the work, Nick said: “We are all in awe at the bravery and professionalism of those working in the NHS. They are true superheroes, so I used another superhero who had x-ray vision to help me reveal the integrity that these people possess.”