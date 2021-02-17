Charity shares activities to while away the hours during lockdown

Oswestry charity Qube has produced a range of free downloadable activities that can be done safely at home and these are available to anyone who is looking to while away time or learn a new skill during the current lockdown restrictions.

Kate Garner Local Commissioning Manager at Shropshire Council showcases her Picasso portrait

The Get Creative At Home project has been running throughout the pandemic and has over 50 different activities from crochet projects to painting with coffee and from yoga activities to colouring in templates. There is something for everyone and ideas will continue to be added over the coming months.

Many of the ideas have also been generated through Qube’s partnership with Shropshire Council and Taking Part which has been providing resources for people who would ordinarily access day services in Shropshire but have been unable to do so during the current situation.

- Advertisement -

Qube Arts Officer Jim Creed said: “We are really proud of the resources we have pulled together as part of the Good Things To Do At Home project and the feedback we are receiving is just wonderful. I think what is particularly great is that we are able to share these resources with the wider public and that many of the activities can be done with things that many of us already have in the house. This means everyone is included in the scheme. We have received a lot of photographs from people showcasing their work and these are all being exhibited on our website for everyone to see.”

All of the activities and templates are available via the Qube website www.qube-oca.org.uk.