Crafty campaign set to lift Wellington spirits

A new campaign is aiming to lift the spirits of people in Wellington by encouraging them to get creative.

Wellington residents Daisy and Dave Taylor hope the campaign will inspire Wellington to get crafty

The ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ movement is fast becoming a national trend and is being embraced by the people of the town. Sally Themans, who runs the Love Wellington promotional initiative, said that she was encouraging all local residents and businesses to take part.

“The idea is to spread a message of hope throughout Wellington as spring approaches, with people decorating their doors, windows and front gardens with pompoms, yarn bombs, flower wreaths, cardboard daffodils, posters, flower pots, hanging baskets, and ornaments.

- Advertisement -

“Anything arty and crafty that people can create and will bring some joy and raise a smile is ideal.”

The Hope Springs Eternal campaign was started in Wiltshire by a woman called Jackie Peel whose family live in Shropshire, with Sally spotting it in the national press.

“I tracked Jackie down and she was really pleased that Wellington is doing the same. I also commissioned a logo which is now being used nationally so the movement is really gaining traction,” Sally explained.

Many Wellington businesses have already got on board and are planning window displays – even though many are closed – to bring some cheer to the town centre.

“The campaign will also give many people who are stuck at home something positive to get involved in and hopefully it will be good for the whole town to lift our spirits and unite as a community during this difficult time.

“Undoubtedly, the decorating of front doors and shop windows will provide a bit of sparkle and colour to Wellington; even more so if the businesses become involved. We also hope that our local art and craft businesses will benefit as we would encourage people to buy local,” Sally said.

It’s hoped primary schools and children being home schooled will get involved, as well as the Brownies and other craft groups in the town.

Seen here in are Wellington residents Daisy and Dave Taylor. Dave also runs Saturday Cycles in Wellington market whilst wife Adrienne runs The Daberhashery and hopes this campaign will inspire Wellington to get crafty.