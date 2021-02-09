Award-winning childcare group to open nursery in Shrewsbury

Kids Planet Day Nurseries, which offers more than 7500 childcare places across the North West of England and Midlands will be opening in Shrewsbury this summer.

The new nursery, part of the award-winning childcare group, will be located in the former Chiquito’s restaurant on Battlefield Road and will open its doors following a complete refit in June 2021.

It marks the group’s second time outside of the North West and takes the total number of nurseries within the Kids Planet group to 54. The expansion into Shropshire demonstrates the group’s continued provision of exceptional early-years care.

Established in 2008 by Clare Roberts and her father John Hoban, the business has gone from strength to strength. The group aims to continue its focus on quality care and well-invested facilities in Shrewsbury as well as its first-class support for parents and families that have become synonymous to the group’s ongoing success.

Clare Roberts, Chief Executive of Kids Planet said: “We’re delighted to be taking the Kids Planet group to Shropshire. As always, we aim to offer the best possible start for children in a safe and nurturing environment where they can explore, discover and learn. We offer families the highest quality of care and look forward to welcoming our first children in June”.

The single-storey nursery which will open 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday and has 120 places for babies through to preschool, includes a sensory room, wrap-around outdoor play areas and age-specific rooms for 0–5-year-olds.

It will create around 30-40 new jobs for the town.