Interview with Shropshire author on her new thriller book ‘The List’

Five names on a list. The first two are dead. The third is yours. Shropshire Live spoke to a Telford based author about her new book.

The List is the latest book from Shropshire based author Carys Jones

Author Carys Jones, who lives in Telford, is thrilling readers with her latest book ‘The List’.



The new thriller book has been ten years in the making and is the first of Carys’s books to be released as a paperback, but also available to read digitally.



The book, released by Orion, has received great reviews from Amazon readers and been featured in Crime Monthly and Heat magazine.

What is the book about?

The story introduces us to Beth Belmont, who makes a strange discovery while on a local run:



Beth Belmont runs every day, hard and fast on the trail near home. She knows every turn, every bump in the road. So when she spots something out of place – a slip of white paper at the base of a tree – she’s drawn to it.



On the paper are five names. The third is her own.



Beth can’t shake off the unease the list brings. Why is she on it? And what ties her to the other four strangers?



Then she discovers that the first two names are both dead.

Is she next?



Delving into the past of the two dead strangers, the truth Beth finds will lead her headlong into her darkest, deadliest and most dangerous nightmares…

Interview with author Carys Jones

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Live caught up with Carys to find out more:

SL: How did you come up with the idea for The List?



CJ: I used to live right by Apley Woods and would walk my dog round there every day. I remember spotting a discarded piece of paper on the floor, just a shopping list I think. But it got me thinking…what if it had been left there deliberately for me to see? What if it was more than a shopping list but something else? And that was how I got the initial idea for the book.

SL: What can readers of your other thriller books expect from your latest book?



CJ: The List is still very much a thriller, full of twists and turns. However, it is considerably darker than my previous books.

SL: How has the book been received so far?



CJ: The book has been reviewed in both Heat magazine and Crime Monthly and has been receiving positive reviews from readers. I’m so glad that people have been enjoying the story, especially during lockdown when I think we need to escape into books more than ever.

SL: What are your plans for the future, have you your next book in the pipeline?



CJ: My next book with Orion is being released in September and hopefully into a world not quite so in the grip of a pandemic so that I’ll be able to attend more events/signings to promote it. Both the title and the cover of the book are due to be revealed soon which is exciting. It is again an adult thriller this time centred around a group of dysfunctional friends who meet up for a birthday weekend at a remote cottage they won’t soon forget.

SL: What advice do you have for other inspiring Shropshire writers?



CJ: Keep writing. The world needs stories more than ever. Writing has always given me someplace to escape to when I need it most. And social media can be such a lifeline in isolating times – reach out to other writers, the support from the writing community during stressful times such as being on submission can be invaluable.

The List is available now

Carys was hoping to be signing copies at Waterstones Telford and Shrewsbury but unfortunately due to the current pandemic has postponed the book signings.

The List is available to buy from Waterstones and Amazon.