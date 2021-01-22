2.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 22, 2021
The Community Foundation for Shropshire launches lockdown appeal

The Community Foundation for Shropshire has launched a special appeal to raise funds to support vulnerable and isolated people and communities across the county during the third lockdown.

After the success of the previous appeal which raised within one month over £105,000, the Foundation is again asking for donations with again every single pound pledged going to help those who have been affected by the current lockdown.

Across Shropshire and the UK, many people are isolated in order to limit the spread of Covid-19.  This means many vulnerable and elderly people don’t have access to their support services that many depend upon.  Those organisations who support them have also been affected, unable to deliver their usual services.  This fund aims to ensure that vital services remain in place.

In 2020 The Community Foundation for Shropshire focused much of its work on raising money and directing it to support people and communities affected by Covid-19. In total £538,000 was distributed across the county benefitting just under 300,000 people who had needs affected by the pandemic. Able to turnaround grants within 48 hours, their specialist and knowledgeable teams were able to pinpoint and prioritise people and communities in need so as soon as the money came in, it went out.

The Community Foundation for Shropshire is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers.  Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central Government and local authorities.  They give away over £1m every year to voluntary organisations and charities. 

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of the Community Foundation for Shropshire said: “We are in the eye of another storm and our local vulnerable and isolated people need help.  This fund will help them.  The more money donated; the more help can be given. Last time this single appeal raised a huge amount and made a massive difference.

“We’ve already had some donations and the amount is going up hour by hour.  It shows that people want to help the elderly and vulnerable in our communities, but we need more and even in these difficult times, we again ask for people to dig deep.  People can be rest assured that everything they donate will reach the people who need it most, and that is thanks to the generosity of people in Shropshire.”

“If you want to donate, visit our Just Giving page.  If you wish to apply for funding contact us now on 01743 295900 or email office@cfshropshire.org.uk and we will look at everything on a case by case basis.”

