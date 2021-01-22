2.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 22, 2021
Kelda Wood launches inspirational workshops online

By Shropshire Live

An inspirational woman dedicated to helping people deal with life-changing illness or injury is taking her groundbreaking programme virtual, with a series of workshops aimed at enhancing mental wellbeing and resilience.

Kelda Wood MBE

Kelda Wood MBE, founder of the Climbing Out charity, says the aim of the fully funded workshops is to widen the scope of the charity by offering mental resilience support to as many people as possible.

The charity helps people facing mental or physical trauma improve their confidence, self-esteem and motivation – often changing their lives for the better – during outward bound programmes.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic calling a halt to those group sessions, Kelda is reaching people in a different way.

The workshops, which are being sponsored by law firm Lanyon Bowdler, will be available on the Zoom video app, and will see Kelda sharing mental resilience tools for the benefit of those taking part. 

Kelda said: “I felt it was important to carry on the work we are doing with Climbing Out and Zoom workshops are the best alternative we can use during these difficult times.

“Mental wellbeing and resilience is important for everyone but can be particularly significant for people who are trying to come to terms with mental or physical challenges.

“The workshops will offer tools and coping strategies at a time when it’s so easy to become isolated and I am grateful to Lanyon Bowdler for agreeing to get behind the idea and sponsor the filming.

“The workshops will be delivered in an informal way, creating a relaxed environment in which people can join in as little or as much as they feel comfortable with.

“I’m asking those taking part to imagine their mental wellbeing as a table, with their mental health and mental resilience as the table top.

“For the table to work, it needs legs to hold it up and each of my workshops are aimed at delivering a different table leg, enabling those taking part to develop a toolbox to help manage their mental wellbeing and resilience.

“Questions and comments can be posted in the chat during the workshop and a number of resources will be shared after each one which include a short video, podcast and information sheet, so there is something to refer back to, revisit or share with others if you wish.

“I hope those taking part will leave the programme with an increased awareness about how to manage their mental wellbeing and the tools to help them achieve it.”

Amanda Jones, of Lanyon Bowdler, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity for people to safeguard their mental health and wellbeing during these difficult times, and Lanyon Bowdler is once again proud to sponsor Kelda, this time through the filming of her workshops.

“Kelda is an inspiration and has helped so many people for more than 10 years since she founded her wonderful Climbing Out charity. The workshops are a clever adaptation of the work carried out by Climbing Out and I am sure will be of great benefit for all those taking part.”

For more information about the workshops, email Kelda at keldawood@climbingout.org.uk 

