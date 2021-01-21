Shropshire voiceover artist wins Voice Over Actor of the Year award

A Shropshire voiceover artist has been announced as the Voice Over Actor of the Year 2020 in the global Corporate Livewire Awards.

Deryn Oliver

Deryn Oliver, a voice-over artist from Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, will receive the award at a ceremony in Birmingham, set to take place when restrictions allow.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their regional market over the past 12 months.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the service, innovation practices and value as well as consistency in performance The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

Deryn, who has worked with clients across the UK and abroad, said: “I was asked to apply for the Central England awards back in the summer of 2020 and although I thought it unlikely I would win, I filled out the application form.

“I was thrilled when Srina Masih from Corporate Livewire rang with the news of my win and I really hope to be able to attend the award ceremony in Birmingham some time later this year.”

Deryn set up her business in 2018 after appearing on, and winning, Bradley Walsh’s game show CashTrapped. During filming the sound of her voice was commented on and the suggestion made that she would make a great voice over artist.

She added: “I took that advice and used some of my winnings from the show to invest in a home studio, training and audio equipment.

“I was already running a successful beauty therapy business and had done so for 20 years so for the first year I ran the two businesses side by side. However, as the voice over work grew I decided to give up the waxing and went full time in 2019.

“It was really hard to say goodbye to my clients but I knew it was time to change track and I made sure I didn’t leave them in the lurch and found another beauty therapist who was just setting up to provide their treatments instead.”

Since then Deryn has voiced all sorts of projects from gaming and animation characters to corporate training videos and narrated numerous audiobooks.

All these factors impressed the judges but the clincher was her new website and branding as The Mary Poppins of Voice Over.

To find out more about Deryn and see the website branding that helped her clinch the title visit https://derynvoiceover.com/