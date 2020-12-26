9 C
Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

By Shropshire Live

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.
It’s that time of year when festive excesses take their toll and January is the ideal opportunity to get the body back on track to a healthier lifestyle. What better way to do that than with some good exercise while raising funds for a great local charity in the process!

Get Up and Go! is a virtual fitness event which will kick-off the 2021 fundraising efforts of The Movement Centre in Oswestry. People are being asked to sign up now and walk, run or cycle five, 25, 100 or 250 miles virtually during the month.

All money raised will support the amazing work The Movement Centre is doing in giving children the chance to gain more control of their movement and reach their full potential through Targeted Training therapy – the only therapy of its kind in the world.

The six or 12-month tailored physiotherapy course includes the use of a specialist standing frame and has been helping to transform the range of movement of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities affecting their mobility for the last 25 years.

It helps children gain head control so that they can interact with those around them, become able to sit unaided and for some children it can lead to gaining the ability to walk – giving them a level of independence which would not otherwise be possible.

Curtis Langley, of The Movement Centre, said: “Fundraising is extremely important for us in order to continue the often life-changing and unique treatments we are able to provide for so many families.

“We are kicking off 2021 with our virtual fitness event where we are asking people to join us on our first fundraiser of the year, Get Up and Go! It’s also the perfect opportunity to work off all those mince pies and other excesses of Christmas.

“The event runs through January and we are asking people to challenge themselves by picking one of the four distances – either five, 25, 100 or 250 miles, and then complete their chosen mileage – walking, running or cycling during the month.

“One of these distances should be easily achievable by everyone and all people have to do is sign up and then get on with the challenge. Participants can then send us a screenshot of their monthly mileage.

“Ticket prices are £12.50 and we would be delighted if you could commit to raising a minimum sponsorship of £25.

“We have a limited amount of medals available for taking part – so sign up today to ensure you don’t miss out!

“This is a great opportunity for people to help us raise money so more children are able to access the unique treatment provided by The Movement Centre – 25 years of giving children the chance to reach their full potential through Targeted Training therapy.”

To sign up for Get Up and Go!, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-up-and-go-sponsor-a-child-virtual-event-tickets-132800270183

The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

