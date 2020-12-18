Heritage in Shropshire given the gift of new protections

With Christmas around the corner, Historic England is highlighting the architectural gems in Shropshire added to the National Heritage List for England in the last 12 months and the gift of heritage these sites present for the county.

Middleton Court in Ludlow. Photo: Historic England

Overall 12 sites were added to the List, but one of the most captivating is 11 Market Square in the centre of Shropshire, a charming purpose-built, mid-to-late 19th century shop with a classical façade that survives largely unaltered. These Grade II premises sit alongside the Grade II* Town Hall.

While Burrow Cottage, a Grade II characterful former smallholders’ residence in Kidderminster, built in the late 16th Century to early 17th Century, is a wonderful window into the domestic architecture at the time.

In the last 12 months rare examples of Shropshire’s agriculture heritage have also been added to the List. This is particularly significant given the nature of farming, where developments in technology often mean buildings are refurbished over periods of time to accommodate new machinery or processes, thus losing their original design.

Therefore, it’s a delight to have the east and south barns at Middleton Court in Ludlow, added to the List. The Grade II buildings date from the 17th and 18th century. Despite being partly refurbished in the 19th century, the timber framed barns still retain their ornate brickwork.

Joining Middleton Court on the List are three buildings at Evenwood Farm in Shrewsbury. The farm was originally part of the Grade II Acton Burnell estate, which in the middle ages counted the Bishop of Bath and Wells, Robert Burnell, among its clan.

The farm, which sits to the east of the park, had its stable complex, south barn and granary recognised for their historical value, as well as their design.

And finally, a former threshing barn at Lower Burcote Farm, in Bridgnorth. Although the precise origins of the building are unclear, it is thought to have been built before 1750, and has been added to the List in part as it contributes to the understanding of regional farming traditions.

Louise Brennan, Regional Director of Historic England Midlands said: “Every year, Historic England works to protect the most significant historic sites across the county. Despite the challenges that the heritage sector has faced this year, 2020 has seen many brilliant additions to the List in Shropshire. From to a much loved shop to rural landmarks, we want to ensure the county’s rich a cultural heritage is preserved so the public can continue to cherish the heritage that makes their local places so important.”

Discover listed buildings and places on your doorstep this Christmas

If you’re looking for an outdoor activity over the festive break, why not explore and find out more about the listed buildings and places in your local area? Just type in your postcode and an interactive map will show what’s nearby.

Historic England is also inviting you to ‘Enrich the List’ with your photos, drawings and knowledge of England’s spectacular historic places. Your contributions will be added to the National Heritage List whichhas more than 400,000 entries from tower blocks and tombstones to palaces and pigsties, castles and cathedrals.

You don’t need to be an expert to enrich the List. Welcome additions might include children’s drawings or a budding photographer’s images.

Visit historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list

Please be aware that not all listed places are publicly accessible.