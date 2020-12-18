Freemasons donation to support Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Cae Glas Lodge Freemasons, in Oswestry, have donated funds to enable students at a specialist further education college to take part in hugely beneficial Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

Sports Co-ordinator Steve Evans, student Conor Sheehan, Pete Adams Secretary of Cae Glas Lodge and Andy Clarke Charity Steward at Cae Glas Lodge.

Members of Cae Glas visited Derwen College, in Gobowen, to present a donation of £500 to the college’s Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Awards programme.

Receiving the cheque was student Conor Sheehan, who is currently working towards his DofE Gold Award, and DofE Coordinator at Derwen College, Steve Evans.

Steve said: “We are really delighted to receive this donation from members of Cae Glas Lodge in Oswestry. Their support over the years has been invaluable and has allowed us to get to where we are with this important and popular programme at Derwen College.

“Our students will be taking part in their DofE expeditions in spring next year, and this donation will help to pay for their expedition costs. Thank you.”