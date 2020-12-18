Festive treats for village nativity trail

Children in a village near Shrewsbury will be ‘following the star’ and receiving a festive treat thanks to a partnership between the school PTA and a housing association.

The team at Shropshire Rural Housing Association presenting some of the treats to Rhea Alton, of The Friends of Oakmeadow School.

The Friends of Oakmeadow CE Primary School have arranged a nativity trail around Bayston Hill, and Shropshire Rural Housing Association has provided the prizes for children when they complete the trail.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, which is based in Bayston Hill, said they were very pleased to help.

“As a housing association providing homes for people in rural Shropshire, it’s really important for us to be part of the community so we were delighted to get involved with the village nativity trail,” he said.

“The Friends of Oakmeadow do a huge amount of work for children in Bayston Hill, and this trail is just one of many initiatives that the group is responsible for.

“By providing some treats to reward the children who complete the trail, we hope we can help make the event that extra little bit special for everyone.”

Rhea Alton, of The Friends of Oakmeadow, said the nativity trail was a great way for families to spend some time together in the run-up to Christmas.

She said: “Like everyone, we are having to think outside the box about how we can continue to organise events and raise money for the school.

“As a charity, we rely heavily on the support from local businesses in the area and are very grateful to all at Shropshire Rural Housing Association for donating the sweet treats which will be available to children when completing the trail.”

People can join the nativity trail by collecting a map from Daisy and Tilly’s shop in the village and using it to find various letters in the windows of homes around Bayston Hill which will spell out a clue pointing them in the direction of the nativity scene.

“We will have a donation box available where the maps are collected should anyone wish to donate to the Friends of Oakmeadow,” added Rhea.

“We hope lots of people will get involved – it’s a great way to explore the village, which looks especially festive this year with so many households being decked out with fantastic Christmas lights.”

The trail will begin on December 18 and run until Christmas Eve, and the prizes will be available for collection at the Carols for all the Family event at Christ Church on December 20 from 4pm, and at the Nativity Service at Christ Church on Christmas Eve at 4pm.