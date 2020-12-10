Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry’s leading experts.

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Oswestry-born Kizzy Lumley-Edwards, who attends Ellesmere College as a Music Scholar, is one of just eight people who will have bespoke training and performances alongside renowned capella choirs VOCES8 and Apollo5.

The 17-year-old has also been handed the Robinson Award of up to £1,000 towards music education as part of the Future Talent Awards.

Tony Coupe, Director of Music at the College, said he was thrilled for Kizzy and her awards are well deserved.

He said: “This is marvellous news for Kizzy and the Arts Department at Ellesmere College too.

“Kizzy is looking to go on and train as a professional singer following her A levels. We are absolutely delighted that she is realising her ambition and being recognised by the industry’s leading performers.

“She is a very talented all round musician and as well as performing, Kizzy shows great potential as a composer.

“Our aim is to provide a fantastic range of performance opportunities. Kizzy contributes greatly to the musical life of the College as a soloist, ensemble performer in our Chapel and Chamber Choirs, external competitions and international performances and in assisting in leading rehearsals.

“It is that combination of ambition, confidence, skill and experience that we seek to inspire in our students at Ellesmere.”

Kizzy won the awards after auditioning in Manchester in September and then via Zoom during half term with a panel including Kate Jeffries-Harris, who sings alto with Voces8.

It means she can now also part in the VOCES8 International Summer School and Festival in July 2021.

The year 13 student is a member of the Junior Conservatoire at Royal Northern and is a high profile music scholar. She is also currently going through the audition process for a number of UK Conservatoires in order to go on and study a BMus in Performance (Voice) in September.