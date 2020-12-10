7.3 C
Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

By Shropshire Live

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has ‘softly’ ‘Switched On’ its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.

Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)
With Covid protocols in mind, Club President David Griggs met Santa and his Chief Elf to roll out the banners around the splendid Christmas Tree on Festival Square in Oswestry last week and launch this year’s Tree of Light Appeal.

For 23 years the Appeal has raised funds for local charities while allowing members of the public to dedicate a light in memory of a significant event in their life.

Some find comfort in making a dedication to remember the passing of a loved one whilst others mark more joyous events such as the safe arrival of a new baby or a new job. Whatever the memory, the Appeal has raised many thousands of pounds to support local charities over the years.

This year the Appeal will raise funds for Hope House, The Movement Centre, The Harry Johnson Trust, Oswestry & Borders Foodbank, Oswestry Young Carers and Oswestry Stroke Club who are all struggling to raise funds during this Covid-affected year.

This year, in addition to the many other generous business sponsors, Square One Cafe Bar, the tree’s neighbours on Festival Square, provided a banner which is fixed to the tree’s fencing showing the ways of contributing to the Appeal.

David Griggs said: “We have tried to make it easier for our sponsors to donate this year as it is difficult for us to collect cash in person and we are pleased that the banner shows all the ways of making a donation.

“Supporters may use the QR codes shown to download a postal sponsor form if they wish to donate and send in their dedication or to visit our Virgin Money Giving site to donate and leave a dedication there or simply donate £5 to the appeal by TEXTING TREEOFLIGHT to 70085.”

The Appeal is open until January 5th 2021, Twelfth Night, and the Book of Remembrance is on display in Oswestry Library.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
