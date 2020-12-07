Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon wants to do more to help charities whose fundraising capabilities have been curtailed because of the pandemic.

Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Eleanor and her husband, Shaun, are prominent campaigners for the Shropshire Club, which raises funds for Hope House, and she has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new book to the charity. “They’ve had a lean time of it with people not being able to run the normal fundraising events,” said Eleanor, “and this is one way in which I can help.”

Eleanor trained as a ballet dancer at the Hammond School in Chester, and danced in many countries in Europe. She ran her own ballet school in Athens, Greece for several years before returning to Shropshire where she now lives with husband Shaun, two dogs and a cat.

Eleanor has been writing since she first went to boarding school herself at ten and THE GRACEFUL GHOST is her second children’s novel. She is currently working on a six-book series called TALLY AND THE ANGEL which she hopes to launch next year.

THE GRACEFUL GHOST is rich in authentic ballet school details and sparkling with ghostly mischief. It is a timeless, fast-paced story which combines humour and emotional conflict with the world of ballet boarding school. For middle-grade children, 9 + yrs old. Eleanor says, “You don’t have to be a ballet maniac to enjoy the shenanigans in this book, but all the better if you are.”

