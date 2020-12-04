Cards for Good Causes pop-up reopens in Ludlow

Popping into the Cards for Good Causes Shop in Ludlow to buy Christmas cards for friends and family has become a local tradition for so many people. The shop been in Ludlow for over 25 years and over that period of time have raised well over £650,000 in support of charities.

Although this year has been a challenge, Cards for Good Causes re-opened its doors on 2nd December. Now based at a new location, 1a Old Street, Ludlow, it’s in a lovely historic building with 500 year-old beams, and is right next-door to Worldwide Carpets. Strict social distancing and covid-19 precautions in place to keep everyone safe.

The shop will be open six days a week, Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm until Christmas.

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 national and local charities, selling the widest choice of Christmas cards. This is normally through over 300 seasonal pop-up shops. In addition to cards, there are advent calendars, Christmas wrapping paper, gift tags and decorations, as well as gifts and toys. However, many of the shops were unable to safely open this year, making a huge dent in charities’ valued funds.

In the last 10 years alone, over £40 million has been raised by Cards for Good Causes for UK charities through the generosity of all the loyal customers and the hard work of the volunteers. Everyone wants to keep raising as much money as possible, with at least 70p in every pound from the card sales going to support local and national causes. Charities benefitting include Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, British Heart Foundation, Shelter, British Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI, as well as a number of local charities including Severn Hospice.

We all love sending Christmas cards – something that will be even more significant this year. The work of all the charities meanwhile continues with so many people being in need.

Pauline Jenkins, Area Manager at Cards for Good Causes, said: “Everyone wants to be telling loved ones they are thinking of them. During the Christmas period cards will be even more important. Thanks to all our keen volunteers we are able to run our pop-up shop again this year. We are looking forward to welcoming lots of new shoppers plus our loyal customers.”

Jeremy Lune, CEO, for Cards for Good Causes added: “Many of our charities have not been able to source an income from their usual events this year so buying a card or gift from us is a way of giving them that vital funding that many of them so desperately need this year. Our online charity Christmas card sales have increased significantly already and we are really seeing people wanting Christmas to lift everyone’s spirits. It’s great that we can be a part of that.”

Full details about the full range of cards and gifts can be found at www.cardsforcharity.co.uk where you can also order online with home delivery.