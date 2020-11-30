Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch is decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).

The structures and lights start to be put up in late October by local resident Phil Tranter who makes many of the displays himself.

In previous years he has invited neighbours to a grand switch on, supported with fireworks and a barbecue, all helping raise essential money for the MAAC. Due to the current COVID situation and social distancing measures, this year there was a much quieter switch-on at the weekend.

The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm.

Visitors are welcome to see the lights and they can even take a photo of themselves as an elf against an air ambulance image.

A collection box encourages visitors to make a donation. Many charities have seen a dramatic reduction in funds raised this year; the Midland Air Ambulance Charity funds three air ambulances covering six Midlands counties including Shropshire. Each year it costs in excess of £10 million to maintain the three aircraft and the provision of a lifesaving service.