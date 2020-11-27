2.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 27, 2020
Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

By Shropshire Live

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.

Sponsored by Prepcare Day Nurseries and published by Sterrey this delightful short book follows a group of inquisitive young children – Zora, Abigail, Joseph and Tia – who solve the magical mystery of the missing guitar.

To launch, Jeanette has held an exclusive online book reading for the children at Oswestry Prepcare Day Nursery and provided exclusive signed copies, available on request, for the children.

Inspired by her working life as a nursery manager for over 20 years, as well as her own experiences as a mother, Jeanette wrote the book in her spare time. Now published, and available for purchase ahead of Christmas, she is overwhelmed by the interest it has generated.

Denise Kerr, Manager at the Nursery comments “The children are delighted to be part of this special launch and it’s lovely for them to be involved. Encouraging children to love books is so important and for them to know a real life author is so inspiring for them. We’re so excited to see Jeanette’s new book in print and we were thrilled to hear the book reading first hand.”

Author Jeanette Pearson-Tanner added “I’ve always been intrigued by the inquisitive nature of young children so using a theme that showcased this for my first book felt only natural. To launch here at Prepcare Day Nurseries is only fitting and I am delighted that I have been able to share my story with the children I care for. With the ups and downs of 2020, it’s a glimmer of light in what has been a turbulent year for us all.”

The Pre School Detectives is available on Amazon priced at £4.99.

Jeanette has also been keen to share her story even wider and is participating in another local campaign for children’s wards in hospitals – ‘Stories on Walls’. This is a campaign run by local author and publisher Lee Sterry, and while books have not been allowed in children’s hospital wards because of COVID-19.  To enable hospitalised children access to reading, enlarged copies of well-loved children’s books have been shared on the walls of hospitals. Jeanette has donated her new book to this campaign. Hospitals wishing to take part should contact arnoldlodgeprepcare@outlook.com               

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
