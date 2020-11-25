Shrewsbury dance school wins top awards

Elite dance studios have been celebrating after winning gold in the dance school of the year 2020 awards and for being this year’s Championing Positive Change winner.

The dance studio based in Sundorne, Shrewsbury won Gold in the schools with up to 100 students category at the recent Dance School of the Year Awards.

This year’s winners were announced at globally streamed virtual Awards Ceremony due to the current pandemic.



Now in its 8th year, Dance School of the Year was founded by Anne Walker MBE to celebrate the achievements of dance schools, who so often do not receive the recognition they deserve.



From the thousands of dance schools eligible to enter, entries were received from schools of all sizes across the UK and Europe as well as Canada, USA, Bahrain, Brunei and Australia. 39 schools were shortlisted.



The Judges were businesswoman Wendy Manfield; Businessman and former IDS CEO Kamlesh Raichura; Choreographer, dancer and teacher Graeme Henderson and director, choreographer, dance teacher and former theatre school owner Alli Coyne.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a virtual Award Ceremony instead of the usual red carpet gala evening, but it was as glamourous as ever as teachers, staff and students around the world dressed up to celebrate all they have achieved in the last year as they watched the announcement of the winners live on YouTube.



Schools were judged on their professionalism and business acumen as well as the personal development of all the staff. A good website was important as well as evidence of policies and procedures-especially during this pandemic year when evidence of being COVID Secure was essential.

Active in Adversity awards 2020

The Mind Active Network uncover the organisations, projects and people across the West Midlands that deserve a special recognition. The studio was nominated and shortlisted for Championing Positive Change, with Principal, Natalie also shortlisted for Inspiring Leader.



On World Mental Health Day, the winners of each category were announced, with Elite Dance Studios named as the winner for Championing Positive Change.



Elite Dance Studios are a dance and fitness studio, combined with sports and youth centre, based on the former Games Hall site in Shrewsbury, having taken over management of the facility from Shropshire Council. The aim of the centre is to provide a low-cost, high-quality community hub where there is something for everyone, with specialist alternative provision services available.

Facilities are available to hire, with a newly refurbished dance studio, kitchen and toilets, courtesy of Harlequin Floors and Sherratt Builders, along with PT Gym run by New You Transformations and a variety of sports and activities clubs for all ages, including dance, boxing, children’s football, basketball, youth club and many more.