6.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Features

Heel digs help lifesaving helicopter missions

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based line-dancing teacher, Sandra Speck, has raised enough money to fund 85 Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lifesaving missions.

Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity
Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Sandra Speck, who was born and raised in Birmingham, now lives in Shropshire and teaches line-dancing to students in Oswestry and Shrewsbury. Since April 2009, Sandra has held annual fundraising events in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and in October 2020 she bumped up her fundraising total by donating a further £10,000 and funding 14 of the local lifesaving charity’s missions – three air ambulance and 11 in the organisation’s critical care cars.

Over the past 11 years, Sandra has managed to raise a staggering £123,288 worth of funds for the rapid response, pre-hospital emergency service, through her ‘dance-a-mile’ event and various other fundraising activities. The total equates to a potential 85 lives saved – 46 air ambulance missions and 39 missions in the charity’s two critical care cars have been made possible thanks to Sandra’s passion for heel digs and helicopters.

Sandra Speck, line-dancing teacher, said: “I would like to thank all of my dancers and supporters for helping me raise another fantastic amount of monies, this year. It really wouldn’t be possible for to support my chosen charity without you.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sandra, for her loyalty and commitment to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity over the years.

“She is a wonderful supporter of our charity and I’ve got to know her and the dancers well over the years, she and the team really do our service proud and we simply can’t thank her enough.

“Its generous people in the communities we serve that enable us to continue treating some of the Midlands most critically ill and injured patients, every day.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Guilty verdict for Edgar Collins from Shifnal

14 years imprisonment for Shifnal man for child sex offences

A Shifnal man found guilty for non-recent child sex offences was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Read Article
Social Distancing Wyle Cop Shrewsbury - Image: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire’s market towns from 3 December

Shropshire Council has issued details of the social distancing measures that will be in place in Shropshire’s market towns when the current lockdown ends.
Read Article

Witness appeal following police vehicle collision in Telford

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Telford on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town sack Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Manager Sam Ricketts and Assistant Manager Dean Whitehead have left the club.
Read Article

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Read Article

Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber responds to new Government lockdown rules

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s decision to give businesses at least a week’s notice of the rule changes that will affect firms across England when the latest lockdown period ends next week.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Expert help at Green Grants for Growth event

Businesses across the Marches can get help to boost their green credentials at a special online event being staged next month.
Read Article
Richard Partington with the VPP inverter and battery

Pioneering Renewergy Virtual Power Plant launched by AceOn

A ground-breaking new green energy system which can cut electricity bills and help slash carbon emissions has been launched by one of the country’s leading specialists in cutting-edge renewable technology.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Melanie Davies from Ellesmere will appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Ellesmere knitter to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Christmas began in October for Melanie Davies from Ellesmere as she was chosen to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas to create a festive jumper as part of one of the competition episodes.
Read Article
Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Heel digs help lifesaving helicopter missions

Shropshire-based line-dancing teacher, Sandra Speck, has raised enough money to fund 85 Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lifesaving missions.
Read Article
A pastel drawing by artist Lesley Howse took first prize in the competition

Creative calendar captures a positive view of the year

What does a starling murmuration a country house and a ladybird have in common? They all feature in a creative calendar revealed by The Wrekin Housing Group.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
6.8 ° C
7 °
6.7 °
93 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP