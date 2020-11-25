Ellesmere knitter to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Christmas began in October for Melanie Davies from Ellesmere as she was chosen to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas to create a festive jumper as part of one of the competition episodes.

Melanie has been a life long knitter and designs her own quirky creations which are inspired by the folk lore and the beautiful countryside of the meres.

Recently made a Grandmother 2020 is ending on an exciting high note for Melanie.

Melanie said: “Knitting has always been a hobby for me and it is something I would like to build up into a full time job. I currently sell a few items as Mother Hen in Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts in Windsor Place, Shrewsbury and via Facebook which helps pay for the materials I use. Hopefully 2021 will see me being able to launch my creative business full time.”

She added “Filming for the show was fabulous, even though there were strict measures in place due to the Covid-19 regulations Raise The Roof Productions were extremely well organised and professional and myself and my fellow competitors had a day to remember. Filming took place in a huge marquee but the design inside was incredible looking like a winter wonderland.”

Kirstie’s Hand Made Christmas begins on Monday 30 November on channel 4 at 5pm and you can see Melanie’s episode on Monday 7 December at 5pm.