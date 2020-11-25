6.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Creative calendar captures a positive view of the year

By Shropshire Live

What does a starling murmuration a country house and a ladybird have in common? They all feature in a creative calendar revealed by The Wrekin Housing Group.

A pastel drawing by artist Lesley Howse took first prize in the competition
A pastel drawing by artist Lesley Howse took first prize in the competition

The 12 winning artworks of an art competition have been brought together to create a calendar inspired by doorstep views. The competition was launched by Wrekin in the spring with the goal of creating their most vibrant calendar yet! It encouraged people to get creative and think about life on their doorsteps.

A stunning pastel drawing called no social distancing for the starlings, took first prize and takes pride of place on the font cover of the calendar which will see over 13,000 copies printed for Wrekin customers.

Created by artist Lesley Howse from Cheswardine, the drawing depicts a starling murmuration against a sunset backdrop.

Lesley says “I am delighted to win this competition. I wanted to capture a view from my bedroom window which, during some of the winter months, is full of a swirling mass of starling as they settle for the night. As I watched them it struck me that they have no sense of social distancing! 

Lesley who has been painting for many years took to pastels when she received a box as a retirement gift and continues; “They have really helped me relax during the COVID restrictions. Being creative takes your mind away from all the problems of the moment.”

11 further winning artists are featured across the months of the year and include Shropshire scenes like a peaceful view of Dothill Pool by Linda Dromgool, Pitchford Hall by Sarah Truman, Ironbridge war memorial by Kerry Turner and a striking Wrekin sunset by photographer Michelle Compton.


Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Congratulations to all of our competition winners. We were delighted to receive so many brilliant entries in what has been a very different year for us all. The resulting calendar really captures the essence of discovering and appreciating what is right on our doorsteps.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Guilty verdict for Edgar Collins from Shifnal

14 years imprisonment for Shifnal man for child sex offences

A Shifnal man found guilty for non-recent child sex offences was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Social Distancing Wyle Cop Shrewsbury - Image: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire’s market towns from 3 December

Shropshire Council has issued details of the social distancing measures that will be in place in Shropshire’s market towns when the current lockdown ends.
Witness appeal following police vehicle collision in Telford

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Telford on Saturday evening.
Shrewsbury Town sack Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Manager Sam Ricketts and Assistant Manager Dean Whitehead have left the club.
Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber responds to new Government lockdown rules

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s decision to give businesses at least a week’s notice of the rule changes that will affect firms across England when the latest lockdown period ends next week.
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Expert help at Green Grants for Growth event

Businesses across the Marches can get help to boost their green credentials at a special online event being staged next month.
Richard Partington with the VPP inverter and battery

Pioneering Renewergy Virtual Power Plant launched by AceOn

A ground-breaking new green energy system which can cut electricity bills and help slash carbon emissions has been launched by one of the country’s leading specialists in cutting-edge renewable technology.
Melanie Davies from Ellesmere will appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Ellesmere knitter to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Christmas began in October for Melanie Davies from Ellesmere as she was chosen to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas to create a festive jumper as part of one of the competition episodes.
Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Heel digs help lifesaving helicopter missions

Shropshire-based line-dancing teacher, Sandra Speck, has raised enough money to fund 85 Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lifesaving missions.
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
