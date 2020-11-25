Creative calendar captures a positive view of the year

What does a starling murmuration a country house and a ladybird have in common? They all feature in a creative calendar revealed by The Wrekin Housing Group.

A pastel drawing by artist Lesley Howse took first prize in the competition

The 12 winning artworks of an art competition have been brought together to create a calendar inspired by doorstep views. The competition was launched by Wrekin in the spring with the goal of creating their most vibrant calendar yet! It encouraged people to get creative and think about life on their doorsteps.

A stunning pastel drawing called no social distancing for the starlings, took first prize and takes pride of place on the font cover of the calendar which will see over 13,000 copies printed for Wrekin customers.

Created by artist Lesley Howse from Cheswardine, the drawing depicts a starling murmuration against a sunset backdrop.

Lesley says “I am delighted to win this competition. I wanted to capture a view from my bedroom window which, during some of the winter months, is full of a swirling mass of starling as they settle for the night. As I watched them it struck me that they have no sense of social distancing!

Lesley who has been painting for many years took to pastels when she received a box as a retirement gift and continues; “They have really helped me relax during the COVID restrictions. Being creative takes your mind away from all the problems of the moment.”



11 further winning artists are featured across the months of the year and include Shropshire scenes like a peaceful view of Dothill Pool by Linda Dromgool, Pitchford Hall by Sarah Truman, Ironbridge war memorial by Kerry Turner and a striking Wrekin sunset by photographer Michelle Compton.



Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “Congratulations to all of our competition winners. We were delighted to receive so many brilliant entries in what has been a very different year for us all. The resulting calendar really captures the essence of discovering and appreciating what is right on our doorsteps.”