Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service supports campaign against domestic violence

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to follow a 16-day campaign, to educate themselves about domestic violence.

The campaign starts from White Ribbon Day tomorrow, November 25, White Ribbon Day is a day to encourage people to stand up, speak out and say no to violence against women.

Some 25 per cent of women and 16 per cent of men are affected by domestic violence during their adult lifetimes according to the campaign ’16 Days of Action’.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service believes that this year is more important than ever with an alarming rise in violence, harassment cases and abuse towards women and men during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Support both campaigns

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “We wanted to support both White Ribbon Day and ’16 days of Action’ to highlight our support for anyone who experiences domestic violence.

“Some social attitudes surrounding domestic abuse have created a culture of shame and stigma, which makes people reluctant to seek help.

“We encourage a different approach and this is why we are keen to encourage understanding around the values of both campaigns – promising to never commit, excuse or remain silent about domestic abuse and violence and to take action against it within the workplace and the communities we protect.”

From Wednesday, the Service will be sharing information on its Facebook and Twitter accounts about local support groups, ways to identify domestic violence and how everyone can play a part in supporting victims.

