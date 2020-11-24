10.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Features

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service supports campaign against domestic violence

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to follow a 16-day campaign, to educate themselves about domestic violence.

The campaign starts from White Ribbon Day tomorrow, November 25, White Ribbon Day is a day to encourage people to stand up, speak out and say no to violence against women.

Some 25 per cent of women and 16 per cent of men are affected by domestic violence during their adult lifetimes according to the campaign ’16 Days of Action’.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service believes that this year is more important than ever with an alarming rise in violence, harassment cases and abuse towards women and men during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support both campaigns

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “We wanted to support both White Ribbon Day and ’16 days of Action’ to highlight our support for anyone who experiences domestic violence.

“Some social attitudes surrounding domestic abuse have created a culture of shame and stigma, which makes people reluctant to seek help.

“We encourage a different approach and this is why we are keen to encourage understanding around the values of both campaigns – promising to never commit, excuse or remain silent about domestic abuse and violence and to take action against it within the workplace and the communities we protect.”

From Wednesday, the Service will be sharing information on its Facebook and Twitter accounts about local support groups, ways to identify domestic violence and how everyone can play a part in supporting victims.

More Information

Visit: White Ribbon Day

Visit: 16 Days of Action

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Guilty verdict for Edgar Collins from Shifnal

14 years imprisonment for Shifnal man for child sex offences

A Shifnal man found guilty for non-recent child sex offences was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Read Article
Social Distancing Wyle Cop Shrewsbury - Image: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire’s market towns from 3 December

Shropshire Council has issued details of the social distancing measures that will be in place in Shropshire’s market towns when the current lockdown ends.
Read Article

Witness appeal following police vehicle collision in Telford

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Telford on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Read Article

Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Read Article

Match Report: Ipswich Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

An agonising defeat for Shrewsbury Town as they once again concede a late goal and end up leaving Suffolk with nothing to show for their endeavours.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber responds to new Government lockdown rules

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Government’s decision to give businesses at least a week’s notice of the rule changes that will affect firms across England when the latest lockdown period ends next week.
Read Article
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Expert help at Green Grants for Growth event

Businesses across the Marches can get help to boost their green credentials at a special online event being staged next month.
Read Article
Richard Partington with the VPP inverter and battery

Pioneering Renewergy Virtual Power Plant launched by AceOn

A ground-breaking new green energy system which can cut electricity bills and help slash carbon emissions has been launched by one of the country’s leading specialists in cutting-edge renewable technology.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shropshire Fire - White Ribbon Day

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service supports campaign against domestic violence

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging people to follow a 16-day campaign, to educate themselves about domestic violence.
Read Article
One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11 °
10 °
87 %
7.2kmh
93 %
Wed
10 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP