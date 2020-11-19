2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home Features

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment – and it has already received a donation of almost £6,000 to kick-start the fund raising.

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos
One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

The Ethos Group based in Oswestry provides transitionary housing for people in wheelchairs after life-changing injury or illness.

 It wants to raise £36,000 to buy six turning beds to add to the specialist equipment in its three bungalows in Oswestry.

The appeal has got off to a flying start with the news that an anonymous donor has already given almost £6,000 to fund the cost of one of the special beds.

Ethos chief executive, Fae Dromgool, explained that for someone with reduced mobility, changing position regularly, particularly in bed, was very important to prevent pressures ulcers from developing.

Turning or tilting beds did this automatically, giving extra independence to those who were paralysed by reducing their reliance on overnight personal care.

“These lateral tilting beds are used for people who are most at risk. The automatic turning programme uses frequent movement to change pressure points which helps prevent pressure ulcers and aid circulation.

 “The beds can be programmed to turn a client at regular intervals. The movement is so smooth that clients can enjoy an undisturbed night’s sleep without the need for carers to manually turn them every few hours,” she said.

She added that the use of turning beds in the rehabilitation process at Ethos could often mean that clients could reduce their intake of painkillers as well as allowing carers to get a full night’s sleep.

“We already have two turning beds in our accommodation. They are such an effective piece of equipment that we would like to have six more. They help to give our clients more dignity and independence as well as reducing their reliance on overnight personal care,” she said.

Each specialist bed costs a total of £5,880. The charity has already started applying for grants to help fund the extra equipment and would be delighted to hear from any organisation or individual who could help.

Further information about how to make a donation or about the work of Ethos is available at the website www.ethoscharity.co.uk, by email at info@ethosgroup.co.uk or by calling 01691 404359.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

David Boulton. Image: West Mercia Police

Oswestry man sentenced to 20 years for child sex offences

A man from Oswestry has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child sex offences.
Read Article

Government funding will help to progress hospitals reconfiguration

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to receive £6.3 million pounds of Government funding to move forward with plans to transform hospital services in the county.
Read Article

New CCTV system installed in Ludlow

A new CCTV system has been installed in Ludlow, thanks to funding from Ludlow Town Council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 3 Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town’s wait for their first home league victory of the campaign rumbles on as they concede an agonising late equaliser.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New business challenges UK to ‘techtimeout tuesday’

A new business with a mission to enable people to have a healthier relationship with technology is calling on people to take a break from their screens on December 1st.
Read Article
Alongside recycling over 700,000 fridges every year, the team at AO Recycling skilfully repair and refurbish appliances to give them a new lease of life

World first for AO Recycling’s reuse facility in Telford

AO Recycling has announced that its Telford reuse facility is the first in the world to be certified to a new standard for turning waste electricals into reusable appliances.
Read Article
AceOn founder Mark Thompson

Green Revolution plans welcomed – but could go further

Shropshire-based green energy pioneer AceOn has welcomed the Prime Minister’s plans for a green industrial revolution – but warned they need to go even further if the UK is to meet its legal Climate Change targets.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
2.7 ° C
3.3 °
2 °
93 %
3.1kmh
65 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP