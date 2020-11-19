Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment – and it has already received a donation of almost £6,000 to kick-start the fund raising.

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

The Ethos Group based in Oswestry provides transitionary housing for people in wheelchairs after life-changing injury or illness.

It wants to raise £36,000 to buy six turning beds to add to the specialist equipment in its three bungalows in Oswestry.

The appeal has got off to a flying start with the news that an anonymous donor has already given almost £6,000 to fund the cost of one of the special beds.

Ethos chief executive, Fae Dromgool, explained that for someone with reduced mobility, changing position regularly, particularly in bed, was very important to prevent pressures ulcers from developing.

Turning or tilting beds did this automatically, giving extra independence to those who were paralysed by reducing their reliance on overnight personal care.

“These lateral tilting beds are used for people who are most at risk. The automatic turning programme uses frequent movement to change pressure points which helps prevent pressure ulcers and aid circulation.

“The beds can be programmed to turn a client at regular intervals. The movement is so smooth that clients can enjoy an undisturbed night’s sleep without the need for carers to manually turn them every few hours,” she said.

She added that the use of turning beds in the rehabilitation process at Ethos could often mean that clients could reduce their intake of painkillers as well as allowing carers to get a full night’s sleep.

“We already have two turning beds in our accommodation. They are such an effective piece of equipment that we would like to have six more. They help to give our clients more dignity and independence as well as reducing their reliance on overnight personal care,” she said.

Each specialist bed costs a total of £5,880. The charity has already started applying for grants to help fund the extra equipment and would be delighted to hear from any organisation or individual who could help.

Further information about how to make a donation or about the work of Ethos is available at the website www.ethoscharity.co.uk, by email at info@ethosgroup.co.uk or by calling 01691 404359.