Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Located a mile and a half from the Waterfall above the village of Llanrhaeadr in a converted agricultural building you will find over 40,000 reels of ribbon. Five members of staff and two dogs.

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals we offer a mass of high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers. Covering every occasion not just Christmas, all of which can be seen at www.simplyribbons.com.

Run and owned by Jo & Adrian Moller, Simply Ribbons is a family business and as a result, offers a very personal service to all its customers, whether it’s one reel of ribbon that you’re looking for to wrap a gift or a thousand reels for corporate work.

2020 Christmas

With Autumn well and truly upon us and Christmas knocking on the door, Simply Ribbons have launched there 2020 Christmas Ribbon range, which includes these fantastic designs shown here, starting from only £6.99 per 9m reel.

Many of this season’s designs are new and made exclusively by Berisfords Ribbons in Congleton for Simply Ribbons. You can view these new arrivals at: https://www.simplyribbons.com/ribbon-shop/themes/christmas-ribbons/new-designs-just-out.html

Ribbon Wreath Kits

Another popular product and one that has been expanded has been the Ribbon Wreath Kits.

These fun designs are put together inhouse and come with full instructions, ribbons and frame. They are easy and fun to complete and look stunning. You can view the current range of kits at https://www.simplyribbons.com/ribbon-shop/wreaths-kits/ribbon-wreath-kits.html

With Christmas in mind, a kit was developed that enabled you to choose the colours that you would like in your Christmas Ribbon Wreath. You can even add LED lights and embellishments to your kit. The team will then make this up to your requirements and post it out to your choice of address for you to enjoy.

The web site even carries a very extensive sale section with over 1,400 products currently listed, including many Christmas designs – this offers outstanding value for money.

You can find these at:

https://www.simplyribbons.com/ribbon-shop/more-ribbons-services/sale-ribbons.html

If you have any questions or need any further details then why not call the team on 01691 780416.

Advertisement Feature