New eBay shop for Derwen College

Vintage bargains, Christmas hampers and unique festive cards are all just a click away thanks to a new online shop run by students and staff at Derwen College, a charity near Oswestry.

Retail students Courtney Battams and Libby Grigg have been sorting items ready for sale

The further education college which supports young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) into work, is keeping students busy by opening up an exciting new shop on auction site eBay.

The College offers vocational training for 16 to 25-year-olds. However, during the second lockdown, it has again had to close its commercial areas where students learn work skills. As well as being temporarily unable to work in the College’s Garden Centre and Shop, retail students have been taken out of their usual off-site work placements. The College has responded to this challenge by moving commercial activity online.

The College has launched an eBay shop at www.ebay.co.uk/str/derwencollege. It has also opened a Garden Centre and Shop collect and delivery service from the Gobowen site which includes Christmas cakes, seasonal plants, hampers and gifts. Telephone 01691 661234 ext 221 for orders.

Fundraiser Anna Evans says that the eBay shop will help raise funds for Derwen College Charity as well as providing valuable work experience for retail students.

She said: “The eBay shop features beautiful clothing and accessories donated by our wonderful supporters. All items on the web have been hand-picked by students and are in excellent condition, many of the items are brand new.”

“The shop also sells Derwen College festive Christmas hampers and hand-made Christmas cards, designed and made by students.”

Retail pathway lead Sioned Davies said she was really pleased with the online eBay shop which was offering retail students at Derwen work experience and training during current lock-down measures.

She said: “Due to the Covid pandemic, students have been unable to access their usual off-site work placements. We have had to think of new ways of offering relevant work experience to our students in many different ways whilst keeping them safe. The new eBay shop offers our retail students experience in sorting, displaying and marketing items to sell, as well as opportunities to learn about online sales and marketing. The work experience sessions require organisation, an ability to be flexible and focused, whilst dealing with customers and meeting their needs. Students are really excited to be part of this new venture.”

All proceeds from eBay sales will go towards Derwen College Charity and the Agnes Hunt Village Project.