Five-year-old from Telford wins place in national military calendar

By Shropshire Live

A five-year-old from Telford has been chosen from more than a hundred children to feature in a national charity calendar which shines a light on the unique experiences of military children during the last 12 months. 

Cameron’s photo will feature alongside other heart-warming photos and stories of real-life military children as seen through their eyes. Photo: Nadine Walker

Cameron Glynne-Jones will feature as the February entry for the Little Troopers ‘Through Our Eyes’ 2021 calendar.  

Cameron’s mum serves with the Royal Military Police and at the height of the pandemic they were still living in Catterick and due to move to Telford but their posting was deferred due to lockdown. The picture shows how Cameron was feeling as he waited in anticipation of the unknown; where and when they would be moving, where he would be going to school and when he would be able to see his friends and family again.  

Mum, Roxanne, explains: “It was a really challenging time for Cameron as lockdown meant he finished school without really knowing if he would see his friends again or go back to the same school. I think the photo has many interpretations as to how military children feel about their world and how excitement mixes with uncertainty about the adventures that lie ahead. Cameron’s spider bear from Build-a-Bear was gifted by 1RMP welfare and was a real comfort to Cameron during these times. If only we could all hold a superhero to magic the bad germs away and change our masks for capes.” 

Cameron’s photo will feature alongside other heart-warming photos and stories of real-life military children as seen through their eyes. The calendar also includes a monthly positive message from a celebrity who has either served in the military or grown-up as a military child. Celebrities featured include Mark Ormrod MBE, Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes, Jordan North, Joanna Lumley and Andy McNab. Cameron’s picture will appear alongside a message from Joanna Lumley.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, comments: “2020 has been a challenging year for children generally, but lots military children have carried extra weight on their shoulders due to cancelled postings, extended deployments and other pressures.   

“Cameron’s photo and the other images in the calendar really capture some of these moments and we hope that by sharing these stories, other military children will see that there are lots of Little Troopers in the world who share similar experiences and are part of this very special community of amazing and resilient young people.” 

The Little Troopers 2021 calendar is now on sale with all proceeds helping Little Troopers to continue providing fundamental resources and initiatives to support military children.  

