High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.

High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

Dean Harris is searching for anyone aged 18 or under who is contributing positively to their community, either individually or as part of a group, for her Outstanding Young Citizen Awards.

With the help of the Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Telford College, Dean will be collecting nominations until Thursday 25th February 2021. There will then be a virtual awards night held on Thursday 18th March 2021 for the young people and their parents/carers, teachers and group leaders.

She said: “We are aiming to showcase and celebrate the contribution of young people who are participating in activities within their schools and wider community, gaining life skills, positive experiences and resilience.

“The awards scheme is in its 16th year, and past winners have been involved in a variety of projects including charity fundraising, peer mentoring, volunteering and enterprising projects; working across many areas including conservation, neighbourhood improvement, politics and consumer issues.

“I’m calling on schools, colleges, youth groups and related organisations throughout Shropshire and the Borough of Telford and Wrekin to nominate their young people and get them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominees must be 18 or under in March 2021 and permanently living in the county. Visit bit.ly/ShropshireOYCA to nominate.

Queries should be directed to Ruth Blackhurst at Shrewsbury Colleges Group on ruthb@shrewsbury.ac.uk or 01743 342662.