Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.

The exhibition is made up of items made by over 30 local artists and makers and includes fine art, jewellery and cards plus textiles, woodwork and ceramics.

Qube is asking people to support these small independent businesses wherever possible in what will be a challenging festive period. In doing this people will also be supporting Qube to continue its valuable work with members of the local community who don’t have their own support network to turn to.

For the first time, in response to the latest government announcements, Qube has introduced click and collect and delivery options for those who need them.

Arts Officer Jim Creed said: “Despite having to make changes to the way we showcase our Christmas exhibition due to the current situation we are delighted to be able to bring such a range of quality pieces into the gallery.

“Being able to offer delivery and click and collect services means that we can widen our reach this year. Once again, our artists and makers have come up with beautiful original pieces and there really is something to suit every budget. From a few points to several hundred pounds.’’

He added “All of the items which are still available can be viewed on our website qube-oca.org and our team is contactable on 01691 656882 to help with any questions regarding delivery or collection that people may have.”