Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

By Shropshire Live

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.

Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) is now sponsored by J&PR Ltd, based in Wellington, which will see the PR and content creation agency boost the profile of the voluntary group.

The group, which carries out projects like woodwork, painting and gardening, works alongside council contractors to maintain the Maxell and Chelsea Gardens, as well as other areas of the 450 acre site.

The group of volunteers work every Wednesday in the gardens and have recently returned following lockdown.

Chris Pettman, Chairman of FOTTP, said he is looking forward to working with J&PR who will make more people aware of the gardens and the work of the group.

He said: “It is great to be part of this new partnership which we hope will mutually benefit us both.

“We have been looking for someone to help us with our PR for a long time and we were thrilled when Kirsty from J&PR agreed to allocate us a dedicated PR account manager as part of their CSR programme.

“It is great for a business to want to volunteer their time to help a local community group like ours and I know we are very fortunate to be offered their professional PR and marketing services.

“We are excited to tell more people about the work we do and reach more people.”

Kirsty Smallman, co-director at J&PR, said: “We are delighted to support the work of the Friends of Telford Town Park – their invaluable voluntary work ensures the gardens look amazing for visitors to our town.

“They work very hard and the gardens wouldn’t be what they are without the group.

“The town park is used by so many families but I think so many are walking past these beautiful gardens without realising what they offer.

“There’s benches for people to enjoy picnics, there’s areas for people to enjoy some peace and sensory gardens too. 

“People of all ages should be enjoying these beautiful gardens in the heart of Telford.

“The volunteers are amazing and always welcome more volunteers who are looking for company, to learn a new skill or simply want to support the town park.

“We look forward to boosting their profile over the next 12 months as part of our commitment to the community.”

Telford Town Park has won a Green Flag Award for five consecutive years, which included UK Best Park in 2015 and Getting Active in 2017, and FOTTP were also handed the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in June this year.

As well as looking for new volunteers to join their team, FOTTP is also looking for a new secretary and more supporters who want to hear about what they’re doing and join Telford & Wrekin Community Lottery, Twincl, which boosts their income for tools and equipment.

The working party currently meet on a Wednesday but could introduce an additional Saturday group for people who can only be involved at the weekend, if there is demand.  For more information visit www.friendsoftelfordtownpark.org/ or call 01952 382340.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

