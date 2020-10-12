Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.

Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

The landscape at Attingham includes woodlands, pleasure grounds, a deer park, and walled garden and orchard. Autumn is impressive at Attingham; as the leaves on the trees across the parkland change to deep autumn colours of golden yellows, ambers, red, vibrant greens and rich browns. As the colours sweep across the landscape this really is a special place to explore with friends or family.

To help visitors make the most of their visit two new downloadable walking trails that feature the trees of the Mile Walk are available from Attingham’s website. The ‘Tree-mendous Trail for Nature Explorers’ is aimed at helping families find out more about some of the trees on the Mile Walk with some suggested activities to keep all the family interested. The ‘Discover the Trees of the Mile Walk’ trail has been compiled from research carried out by Dr Andy Gordon, and ten of the interesting trees around the Mile Walk have been highlighted to look out for and enjoy as part of a stroll around the Pleasure Grounds.

Visitors to the estate will also be able to see ‘Woollen Woods’ on display this October. It’s the third year of the annual display of nature inspired woollen creations making their home in a new area of the Mile Walk. The display has been added to this year after an appeal to local people to knit an item from home and donate it to the display. New displays include knitted fruit and vegetables, flowers, pumpkins, native birds and butterflies.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has knitted and donated something this year, and the reaction of visitors to the display has been wonderful. The sights of knitted caterpillars crawling up trees, snails on top of posts and fences, and amongst others hedgehogs, rabbits, and mice at home in the woods has been putting smiles on lots of faces!”

Visits to Attingham are by pre-booked ticket, online via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

The parkland, walks, pleasure grounds, walled garden and Field of Play (some restrictions) are open daily from 8am. The Mansion remains closed currently. The café, refreshment kiosk in the Field of Play, and shop are open daily, and there is limited indoor seating inside the café. Tickets to Attingham can be booked up to a week in advance and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability). National Trust members and under 5s visit for free (but need to book), admission charges apply for non-members and time of booking.