New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.

Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

Lucy McIvor is a qualified Person Centred Counsellor and member of the BACP and has recently moved her service outside.

Lucy who works alongside the team at Integral health is hoping to encourage as many people who feel they need support to seek help, and therefore offer more than just online services.

She said, “The pandemic pushed me to think outside of the box and once the regulations changed to allow different households to meet, I decided it was the perfect opportunity to start a walk and talk service.”

“I have been providing this service since June, and have seen many benefits to this way of practising, and had great feedback, so will be continuing to provide this service after in room therapy resumes.”

The walk and talk sessions are in a rural location in Shrewsbury, with benches that allow social distancing for the option to sit, or a combination of the both. Sessions last for 50 minutes and are flexible in frequency.

For more information contact Lucy via email lucindamcivor@hotmail.com or call 07706 126 834.