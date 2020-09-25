Shropshire Artist’s work included in prestigious Royal Academy event in London

A professional Shropshire artist has had her work auctioned at the annual Private View of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London this September.

Penelope Timmis

Penelope Timmis from Rowley, Near Westbury in Shropshire is an award-winning artist who works mainly in the medium of Acylic or oil on canvas or board. Penelope supports a number of charities and worthwhile causes and is thrilled to be involved in the annual ‘Royal Academy Summer Exhibition’, a charity event in aid of Marie Curie.

Each year this prestigious, invitation only event, welcomes around 75 guests, mainly from the art world. Penelope comments “ It’s a wonderful affair that I have been donating to and attending for a number of years. It’s always a very grand occasion and raises a great deal of money for a very worthy cause”.

This year, however, things have been a little different and instead of a canapé and Champagne reception, it is all being done online, hosted by well know auction house ‘Christies’.

Renowned for her chickens, cockerels and geese, who proudly strut their way into her paintings in a most appealing way, Penelope has donated two piece of artwork this year, one of a ‘Pair of Pheasants’, and a still life, both in Acrylic and crayon.

The online auction began on Wednesday 26 August and ran for three weeks ending on 16 September. Offering opportunities for new and seasoned collectors alike, the auction featured over thirty pieces of work by highly sought after artisits. Bidding of Penelope’s pieces started at £800 each and sold for the combined amount of £2375.

With a large following across the UK, Penelope’s contemporary and bold style is very distinctive and easy to recognize at a glance. Well known for her colourful flower scenes, vibrant landscapes and rugged coastlines, Penelope has won multiple awards and exhibits both nationally and internationally.

Penelope went on to say, “I’m thrilled my paintings raised over two thousand pounds. The event usually raises in excess of £100,000 and it’s a great honour to be chosen to be involved in such a well know and important occasion.

All proceeds will go to Marie Curie who provides essential care and support for people reaching the end of their lives.