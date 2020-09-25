Rural Charity creates giant pop-up shop

Volunteers of Shropshire’s Rural Charity have been busy creating a giant pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground to help clear some of the donations its charity shops have received.

The pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground is open this weekend

Following the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, members of the public have been taking their donations to the showground in Shrewsbury where stock is stored for 72 hours before being taken to the charity shops.

But with so many people clearing out their homes during the lockdown, and the charity shops only recently opening to the public, there is a lot of excess stock to be sold.

Lance Jackson, from the Rural Charity, which helps individuals, groups and organisations who share an interest in agriculture and the rural community of Shropshire, said: “We have been amazed by the generosity of the public during lockdown and want to thank them for thinking of us.

“People have certainly been busy sorting out their lofts, sheds and back rooms and have unearthed many exciting items and then kindly donated them to us.”

The pop-up shop will open from 10am to 2pm on Saturday in the showground’s Berwick pavilion and on Sunday from 7.30am to 11am, which is also when the West Mid car boot sale takes place at the site.

“People must make sure to follow our COVID-safe rules, which have been tried and tested and worked extremely well for the weekly car boot events,” said Mr Jackson. ‘And all customers visiting our indoor “pop up” charity shop will be required to wear facemasks.

There is also a sanitising station on-site at both the “pop up” shop and the car boot area. Buyers will be released from the car park progressively by management, who will also endeavour to maintain a one-way flow to help make the car boot, and the pop-up shop, as safe as possible for everyone.

Mr Jackson added: “In the pop-up shop, the number of people in the room at any one time will be limited and extra volunteers will ensure that masks and numbers are adhered to.”