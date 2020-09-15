23.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Features

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

By Shropshire Live

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair
Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

Jeanette Whitford, who returned to her beloved Shropshire last year, will take over at Severn Hospice from Tony Cordery, who has stood down after six years in the role.

Jeanette said: “I am completely honoured – it is an extraordinary place, doing wonderful things for people.”

Professionally, Jeanette’s career saw her work as chief probation officer in a number of counties around the UK, and she also helped to set up the Probation Chiefs Association.

Outside of the workplace, Jeanette was a founding trustee of the Friends of Conakry Refugee School and is a trustee of the Butler Trust, a smaller national charity which makes awards to people working in the criminal justice system.

She was also a founding trustee of the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity which covered the Bristol and Avon area.

Jeanette spent almost a decade as a lay panellist for the Fitness to Practice panel for the Nursing and Midwifery Council, which gave her an insight into the work of the nursing profession.

But it is the work of hospices that is close to her heart – her seven-month-old daughter Emma died of a rare genetic neurological disease more than 40 years ago. At that time there was no support for families going through the same experience, but Jeanette knew what a difference such an organisation could make.

“Hospices were in their infancy when Emma died, there was no end-of-life support. We were just left to get on with it,” she said.

Jeanette has been a Severn Hospice board member since March, and has also had personal experience of the hospice’s specialist care as it looked after her best friend Mandy de Winter, who died in 2018.

“When I saw how Mandy and her wife Judy were treated, it really touched me. At the hospice, it’s not just about the person with the life-limiting illness, it’s about how to support those people around them. I was deeply moved by that. It would have been quite a different experience for us when we lost our child if we had had that level of support,” she said.

Pledging her commitment to the hospice as its new Chair, she added: “I want to do my absolute best for the hospice, supporting everyone else who works there and makes it the best in its field. I will do all I can to honour Tony’s considerable contribution.”

Welcoming her appointment, hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor, said: “Our trustees bring so much knowledge and expertise to the table, all of which they do so as volunteers. Jeanette brings with her a depth and breadth of experience that will be of enormous benefit to the hospice as we develop our services further and I look forward to working with her. Tony has set the bar very high!”

Paying tribute to the outgoing Chairman, hospice President Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, said: “We have been hugely fortunate with all of our chairmen that we have always had the right person at the right time.

“Tony has steered the hospice with great skill and wisdom in what has been a period of change and challenge for us. He can be proud that he has helped lead the hospice to its newest achievements – an expanded and enhanced community nursing service and the completion of our ‘Living Well’ buildings at Shrewsbury and Telford.

“His kindness and enthusiasm was always apparent whenever you saw him at any hospice event, whether for staff or volunteers. He was especially interested and supportive of our shops, a key source of income for the hospice, and I think his genuine appreciation for everyone in the retail team instilled in them an even greater sense of pride and purpose.

“He has freely given us eight years of his time, six as Chairman, and I thank him on behalf of the hospice and all the families who have benefited from our care during that time.

“In welcoming Jeanette, I look forward to building on Tony’s legacy and working with her on the next chapter of the hospice’s story.” 

Tony added: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be associated with Severn Hospice and I wish it every success in the future.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Telford teenager arrested after assault video is shared on social media

Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a video was shared on social media of a boy being assaulted at Telford Shopping Centre.
Read Article
High Street in Shrewsbury

Survey launched to gather views on Shrewsbury traffic arrangements

A survey is being launched to gather people’s views on how Shrewsbury town centre’s traffic arrangements have worked over the summer.
Read Article
The large fire could be seen from a distance. Photo: Becky Bowyer

Firefighters tackle large fire on the Stiperstones

Firefighters were called to a large fire on the Stiperstones at Pennerley last night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Academy looking for runs during Sunday’s friendly against Herefordshire’s 2nd XI at Shifnal

Encouraging future for Shropshire’s promising cricketers

Shropshire’s Head of Academy Ian Roe insists the county’s talented group of young cricketers have the ability to challenge for regular first-team places.
Read Article
Mo played cricket for Wellington for seven years from the age of 15

Entrepreneur Mo gives something back to Wellington cricket club

Entrepreneur Mo Chaudry says he is delighted to be able to give something back to the Shropshire cricket club which provided him with some of his most ‘transformational’ experiences.
Read Article

Match Report: Portsmouth 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

A positive result for Shrewsbury Town as they kick-off the 2020/21 campaign with a point away from home.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Drew Burtenshaw, Mark Richards and Gareth Willowe

Creative trio stay ‘True’ to their roots with 1st birthday contract wins

A trio of creative specialists have bounced back from redundancy last year to launch their own agency and are celebrating their first birthday in style with a string of new contract wins.
Read Article
Thomas Wardle, newly appointed Wills, Trusts and Tax solicitor at Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners continues expansion with new hire

Shrewsbury-based legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of a specialist Solicitor to support its fast-growing Wills, Trusts and Tax department.
Read Article
Senior Project Manager Kirk Raine

David Wilson Homes Senior Project Manager in Shropshire recognised as best in the country

A Senior Project Manager for David Wilson Homes Mercia has won a top national award for quality from the National House Building Council (NHBC).
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice chair

New Chair of Severn Hospice ready for next chapter

A charity which cares for local families living with incurable illness has welcomed a new Chair to its board of trustees – who has paid tribute to her predecessor.
Read Article

Former Telford College artist working with Netflix and other big names

A glittering career as an award-winning illustrator and designer has put Matt Jones on a global stage - working with some of the world’s best-known brands.
Read Article
Ian and Thomas with their dad Ian and older brother, Daniel, who are also taking part in the challenge

Twins to take on National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of hospital charities

Twin brothers are to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge in aid of two hospital charities close to their hearts.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
23.8 ° C
24 °
23.3 °
53 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP